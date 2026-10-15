"I take things as they come. If I have to leave in January, I'll leave. If I have to stay, I'll stay. I'll do what God puts in my heart," said Endrick, leaving open the possibility of a Madrid exit in the coming winter transfer window after the 4-3 win away at Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday in an interview with Movistar+.

Unhappy with his limited playing time, the Brazilian arranged a loan move to Olympique Lyon in January. He excelled for the French side in the first half of 2026, gaining confidence with eight goals and eight assists in 21 appearances for Lyon. Endrick then set his sights on finally making his breakthrough at Real, but that has yet to happen.

The 20-year-old missed the start of the season with a muscle injury and made only his second appearance of the campaign in Rome. Coach Jose Mourinho had otherwise almost always overlooked him, giving him just four minutes in the 3-2 win in Elche in mid-September.

Will Endrick leave Real Madrid in January? Speculation over AC Milan interest

Speculation over another move has gathered pace. According to a recent report, AC Milan currently have the best chance of signing Endrick in January and are the striker's preferred destination. Aston Villa and Roma have also reportedly come knocking.

Getty Images

Next matches RMA LaLiga 15:00 SEV

Whether his impressive cameo at the Olimpico changes Endrick's situation under Mourinho remains to be seen. The Brazil international came on for the out-of-form Vinicius Junior just before the hour mark, with Real trailing 3-1. He set up Carlos Espi's goal in the 83rd minute to reduce the deficit, then headed in the equaliser himself before Antonio Rüdiger secured an away win for the Madrid side shortly before the end.

"When the coach called me, I was really surprised because it was unusually early," Endrick said after the match, admitting he had not expected to play for so long. "I hadn't played for a long time and was so motivated: I showed that on the pitch and played well."

Could Real Madrid let Endrick leave permanently?

Endrick's contract in Madrid runs until 2030. Amid reports of Milan's alleged interest, a recent suggestion raised the possibility of another straightforward loan or a loan deal with an option to buy. In the latter case, however, Real would ensure they had a buy-back option.

In 2024, the Spanish club brought Endrick, then 18, to Europe from Brazilian top club Palmeiras for a transfer fee of €47.5 million. The striker has never established himself as a regular since then, scoring eight goals in 42 appearances for Real so far.