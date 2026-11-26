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Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde grabbed attention with a cryptic message posted on his Instagram account following his impressive display against Azerbaijani side Sabah in the Champions League, on a night that saw him return to the starting line-up for the first time this season, before his joy was soured by a right ankle injury that forced him off the pitch.

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The 23-year-old Spaniard posted the message to an account followed by more than 7.2 million people: "If God is with me, who can be against me?"

It came after Balde rediscovered some of his sparkle, starting in Barcelona's 4-1 win over Sabah on Wednesday evening on matchday five of the Champions League league phase.

He needed that game. It gave the Spanish full-back a real chance to prove he can win back a place in German coach Hansi Flick's plans, especially after recent reports about his future and talk of a possible exit from the Catalan club.

Balde seizes his first chance

Flick handed Balde his first start of the season, turning to a group of players short of minutes as the fixtures piled up and the squad needed rotating.

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Balde grabbed his chance. He produced one of his best performances of the season, forming a lively attacking partnership down the left with team-mate Anthony Gordon and using his pace to push into the space behind the opposition defence.

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His standout moment came when he burst in behind the Sabah defence and sent a precise low cross to Karim Adeyemi, who controlled it and slotted home Barcelona's third goal of the game.

He didn't just contribute going forward. He was disciplined defensively too, holding his position and dealing with Sabah's attempts. It was a practical answer to the questions about his form and whether he can win back his place in Flick's side.

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Sudden injury spoils the night

The night didn't end well, though. Balde suffered a problem with his right ankle while trying to get a shot away and had to come off in the 64th minute.

The injury worried Barcelona. Balde was producing his best form of the season and had started to regain his confidence at a time when he badly needed a chance to prove himself.

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Flick gave an update on his player after the match: "Balde twisted his ankle badly, but we still don't know what has happened to him. He played very well and did a great job."

Spanish newspaper AS reports that Balde landed awkwardly on his right foot while trying to play the ball and twisted his ankle. There are initial fears the injury will rule him out of upcoming matches.

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The final diagnosis will depend on the medical tests Balde undergoes once the Barcelona squad return, according to AS. Those are expected to include an MRI scan to determine the nature and severity of the injury and, therefore, how long he could be out.

Could it affect his chances of leaving in January?

The fallout could stretch beyond the pitch. AS has tied the injury to questions over his future at Barcelona and a possible exit in the upcoming winter transfer window.

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Balde had recently been the subject of rumours about leaving the club, having failed to nail down a regular starting role under Flick. That made the Sabah game a big chance to reintroduce himself and show he deserves to compete for his position.

AS believes a long spell on the sidelines could complicate any January departure. The paper pointed to Swedish player Roony Bardghji, who tore the cruciate ligament in his right knee last August, a setback that hit his chances of leaving Barcelona.

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That doesn't mean Balde's injury is as serious. Initial assessments point to a possible ankle sprain, and neither the extent of the damage nor any link to his transfer prospects will be clear until the medical tests are done.