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Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona star, directed angry words at Elliot Anderson, the England midfielder, after causing his dismissal during the clash with Spain, having snatched the ball from defender Quansah and won a penalty that brought the Spanish side back into the game, at a time when England were leading 3-0.

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Thomas Tuchel's England were bullying the hosts, using their physical advantage to impose themselves and close in on a big win at the Metropolitano. Then came the moment that changed everything.

Yamal snatched the ball off Quansah and raced towards the England goal, almost clean through on Trafford. Anderson hunted him down from behind, grabbed him and hauled him to the ground as he bore down on goal.

The referee pointed to the spot and brandished a straight red at Anderson for denying Yamal a clear goalscoring opportunity. England would have to see out the match with ten men.

"Idiot, idiot": Yamal's anger at Anderson

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The dismissal didn't end the drama. Yamal squared up to Anderson the instant he got back to his feet, spitting the phrase "idiot, idiot" in his face, then waved him off the pitch so Spain could take the penalty and get on with it.

Mikel Oyarzabal stepped up and made no mistake, slotting home to grab Spain's first goal and cut the deficit to 1-3. Suddenly the hosts had a lifeline.

Spain had been struggling badly against England's pressure, unable to find a way to stem the attacks. Yamal changed the picture in an instant, winning the ball off Quansah and earning the penalty that breathed life back into his side.