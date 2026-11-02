‘I suddenly found Wout Weghorst really likeable and nice on Sunday’

Hugo Borst admitted he was 'not annoyed by Wout Weghorst for once' on Sunday in his column for Het Algemeen Dagblad.

On Sunday afternoon, FC Twente striker Weghorst scored four times in his side's 9-0 win over Excelsior.

Two of his goals were particularly fine, but his second was the one to frame. The Netherlands international collected the ball around halfway, backheeled it on, received it again further up the pitch and produced another backheel before linking up with Sondre Orjasaeter and firing into the far corner with his left foot.

"I have to admit that I watched the goal, the sublime finish to a swift counter-attack, 23 times," Borst began. "As a critic of Wout, you hope you saw it wrong. Because some things simply cannot be true."

The journalist continued: "The goal was a miracle. Not from God, of course (he does not exist, after all), though I was waiting for Wout to thank his Creator."

"Good heavens, what a world-class goal. He immediately had that EO-like joy on his face, and this time it did not annoy me. None of his strange antics, including the low point of those scenes involving Lionel Messi, came to mind at that moment."

He concluded his column: "Perhaps all that silliness had never happened. Or it had been cancelled out. I suddenly found Wout very likeable, and nice."