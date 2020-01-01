I see Mamelodi Sundowns in Wazito FC - Selebwa

The Kenyan tactician says the project undertaken at the club may soon make it a giant like the South African side

Former AFC and Shabana FC head coach Gilbert Selebwa has claimed soon Wazito FC will be a successful club in and in the region.

The long-time coach said he is seeing a ' ' kind of a team in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side given the ambition it has shown as a project.

Wazito have been an ambitious project under its president Ricardo Badoer since the investor took over the club in 2018. They won the National (NSL) title before they were promoted back to the KPL where - despite huge investment in the playing unit and changes at the coaching level - they struggled.

More teams

“Ricardo [Badoer] is a good and smart investor,” Selebwa told Wazito's website .

“What he is doing at Wazito is very impressive and soon the club will have all the best players not only in Kenya but also in the East African region. He is gaining the confidence of the players and every other stakeholder.

“Wazito will soon be every player’s dream team in the country. Our football needed such a boost and I glad that he chose to invest in Kenya, he will revolutionize football.

“They have good plans, and they have set a good foundation. Ricardo is an ambitious guy and I know that it is just a matter of time before they become the best team in the country and in the continent, I see a Mamelodi Sundowns kind of team in Wazito.

“Other teams could benefit from Wazito’s success. Once they become the talk of the town then sponsors and other investors will want to invest in Kenyan football, that will be a blessing."

The former Congo United and Muhoroni Youth coach praised Badoer's initiative not to cut the salaries of his players' despite the adverse effects of the coronavirus on finances.

“That was a very good move, a humane one,” he concluded.

“It is easy for club owners to take advantage of such misfortunes but he chose to stand with his staff during such a tough period. This easily makes Wazito a likeable team, all neutrals will definitely be rooting for them.”

Article continues below

After struggling for the better part of the season, Wazito kept their KPL status after the league was cancelled.