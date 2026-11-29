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Tobias van den Elshout has mixed feelings about the Klassieker between Feyenoord and Ajax (1-1). The midfielder impressed after coming on early at De Kuip and earned plenty of praise on ESPN afterwards. But the Feyenoord player is far from satisfied.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst brought Van den Elshout on after just over 20 minutes to replace the injured Gjivai Zechiël. His runs caught the eye, and he nearly scored after just over an hour, only for Ajax goalkeeper Maarten Paes to deny him.

Afterwards, Hans Kraay junior asked Van den Elshout whether he had played his best game for Feyenoord's first team. "Yes, I think so. I think I showed some good things and I have to build on that."

Van den Elshout clearly feels at home in midfield. "I'm a midfielder by nature. Last year, of course, I played on the left, but that was a very different situation with a different style of play. I think this is my position."

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The Feyenoord player says he can play as either a No. 8 or a No. 10. "Both, really. I can play at 10 and I can cover a lot of ground, but you can do that at either 10 or 8."

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Despite dominating, Feyenoord failed to take all three points at home, with Nacho Ferri missing a penalty in the 67th minute. "You've got the ball 11 metres from goal to win the match. That's a shame. We stand by him and we're there for him. Anyone can miss one. But of course it hurts."

Still, Van den Elshout believes the performance against Ajax could be the start of better times for Feyenoord. "We work hard, let's start with that. I think we could have got more out of today. We have to build on it from here."

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Van den Elshout's pace caught Kraay junior's eye during the Klassieker. The midfielder explained where his acceleration comes from. "I knew I had that burst of pace, but it doesn't come out very often. I have long legs, so I'm a bit slow to get going. But once I've got going after 10 to 20 metres, I can cover ground."

Kraay junior then suggested Van den Elshout would go home satisfied, but the midfielder disagreed. "Honestly, Hans? No. I'm happy, proud and grateful that I got to play, that I got plenty of minutes and that I showed a good side of myself. But ultimately I always want to win, and unfortunately that didn't happen today."

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Kraay junior also told Van den Elshout that ESPN analysts Kenneth Perez and Karim El Ahmadi were impressed by his performance. "Thank you, gentlemen. It's always nice to receive compliments," the midfielder replied with a smile.