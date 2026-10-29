Mounir Nasraoui, the father of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, sparked a wave of concern after posting a cryptic message aimed at Barcelona's fans and officials.

"Hello, good morning to all members of the Barcelona family, I need help as a person and as a human being," Mounir wrote on his Instagram account.

That was the message from the 39-year-old, posted alongside a black-and-white photo of himself with Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

According to "Marca", the message sparked alarm at Barcelona and was even linked to an alleged incident involving Yamal's father at Barcelona-El Prat Airport on his return from the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

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Reports claimed Nasraoui spat in the face of a waitress after directing sharp words at her, before getting into a scuffle with someone at a cafe prior to attending the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

So far, neither Nasraoui nor anyone close to Yamal has clarified what the cryptic, troubling message meant.

Hours later, Nasraoui posted a message of condolence following the train accident. "All support and solidarity to all the families of the victims of the train accident," he said.

He then shared a photo with the rapper La Foine and added a caption: "My brother, my home is your home".







