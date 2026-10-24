‘I’m very happy’ - Nicolas Jackson reacts as Aston Villa end Manchester City’s perfect start

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Nicolas Jackson was delighted after his brace fired Aston Villa to a 2-1 win over Manchester City on Saturday. The striker praised Unai Emery, his team-mates and the fans after a result that ended City’s perfect start to the Premier League season and handed Villa their first home league win of the campaign.

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Brace against the leaders

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, Jackson reflected on his match-winning display. The striker scored both of Villa’s goals to end Enzo Maresca’s side’s run of seven straight league wins, and insisted that scoring is simply part of his job.

“It’s my work, so I’m very happy to do it every time,” Jackson said. “Hopefully I’m injury-free, and then I will continue working for the coach and the team. I’m very happy that we won, and that’s the most important for me.”





Thriving under Emery

Jackson has now scored six goals in his last six appearances in all competitions, and is thriving under Emery, who coached him at Villarreal. The striker, who was let go by Maresca at Chelsea before arriving as Ollie Watkins’ replacement, credits the manager and his team-mates for helping him settle quickly.

“I’m very happy, you know. Most importantly, I’m very happy with the manager, with the players in the team, and the fans,” Jackson explained. He added: “It’s not easy, but easier because of the coach and the players, of course. It’s an incredible dressing room, an incredible manager.”









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Villa Park strikes again

Villa Park remains a difficult venue for Manchester City, who have not won there in several seasons, and the victory was also Villa’s first home league win of the campaign. Jackson acknowledged the size of the challenge but stressed the importance of the three points.

“Incredible, difficult, you know, but we got the win, that was the most important. We know it’s a very strong team, they are the leaders, so we are very happy we got the win,” Jackson said. He concluded: “Thank God we got the first win at home in the league.”

What comes next?

Aston Villa will look to build on this momentum when they face Bournemouth in the EFL Cup, followed by a Premier League clash against Fulham. Manchester City, who remain top on 21 points despite the defeat, now prepare for a double-header against Brighton, taking them on in the cup on Wednesday before meeting them again in the league on Saturday.