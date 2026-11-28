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Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat to Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu turned into a night of criticism and controversy after Jose Mourinho broke his silence following the match. He attacked referee Soto Grado and explained why he took off Arda Guler and kept Vinicius Junior on, before accepting responsibility for the defeat and admitting that his side lacked energy and the ability to break down their opponents' defence.

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During his post-match press conference, Mourinho defended his tactical choices, saying the way Alaves played forced him to look for different solutions. They weren't interested in keeping the ball. Instead they relied on direct attacking transitions, which made it hard for Real Madrid to get into the box and denied them the space they usually exploit against other opponents.

With too little attacking presence in the Alaves penalty area, the Portuguese coach considered bringing on Espi as the man to fix the problem. The choice, he revealed, came down to Arda Guler or Vinicius. Arda and Bernardo Silva play very similar roles, so he preferred to keep the Brazilian on. In his view, the Turkish and Portuguese players could do the same job with so little space available.

Mourinho admitted his players hadn't shown the energy required, yet he resisted making more changes. Throwing on a large number of substitutes at once, he feared, would upset the team's balance and shape on the pitch.

Nor did he want to radically alter the way his players were set up, even though he felt the team lacked the energy to deal with how the game was unfolding. That, he said, needs careful analysis once he's watched the match back several times.

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The referee came in for open criticism. Mourinho argued he was too lenient with fouls and time-wasting, and complained that the official ignored the rule requiring a straight red card when a member of the bench throws a ball onto the pitch. It happened twice, he insisted.

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He kept up the attack, recalling that the same official had sent off Mbappe in a previous season, then Vinicius and now Bellingham. Courtois, he joked, could be his victim next season. He said the referee likes to show off his authority and present himself as a "monster". Still, he insisted his side had lost because of their own mistakes, not the officiating.

Mourinho also addressed Jude Bellingham's red card. From the bench, he believed the player had been tripped and that it should have been a penalty, especially after Bellingham told him so. He took his player's word for it, but was careful not to blame the referee for the defeat.

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Arda Guler's anger at being substituted didn't bother Mourinho at all. He saw it as a positive sign of the player's desire to play, stressing that he likes having players who are upset when they leave the pitch.

He refused to make the fans' reaction to Vinicius a talking point, arguing the Brazilian was no different from the rest of his team-mates in terms of performance. Responsibility for the defeat, he said, lies with him as head coach rather than with any individual player. He stressed that he needs to review the match repeatedly to find clear answers about why his side fell short.