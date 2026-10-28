During the match, the FCM left-back repeatedly faced right winger Olise. He could not stop the exceptional player from producing another masterclass (two goals, one assist), but the 29-year-old did get the better of the player who finished ninth in this year's World Footballer of the Year award on one occasion.

Nollenberger nutmegged the Munich superstar, then discussed the moment in a post-match ARD interview. "I almost need to frame that," he admitted, but added: "It was a bit lucky, but I'll take it. In the end, though, it doesn't do me any good."

After Olise's early blow (10th minute), the second-division side hit back through a stunning Mateusz Zukowski goal (15th) and held their own against the dominant hosts until the break. They still went in behind: Ismael Saibari put Bayern ahead (21st), and Baris Atik hit the post (45+2).

Bayern overwhelmed Magdeburg at the Allianz Arena in the following 45 minutes and ran out deserved 6-1 winners. Nollenberger was left with immense respect for them.

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"What a machine," said the former Bayern Munich reserve player (from 2018 to 2020), marvelling at Bayern's pressure and hunger for goals after the break. "We kept it close until half-time at 2-1; we were still within striking distance. Then came the penalty to make it 3-1, and they just didn't stop. They don't stop. And in the end, you can't defend everything away."

Despite the result, he said it had been "fun" to stand up to Bayern for as long as possible: "The scoreline isn't close, but that can happen against them." For the Bavarian-born Nollenberger, the match felt "like being in a film": "It was incredibly beautiful and surreal. Everything around the game was great fun."

Magdeburg's travelling supporters helped create a fitting cup atmosphere. At least 10,000 fans are said to have travelled to Munich's Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening. According to Bild, the number could even have been 13,000.

The last comparable away following at the Allianz Arena for a domestic match came at a TSV 1860 Munich home game in spring 2017, when VfB Stuttgart brought 15,000 fans to Munich.

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