I-League: East Bengal sign Boithang Haokip from Bengaluru FC
East Bengal have roped in Manipuri player Boithang Haokip from Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC for three years.
The 28-year-old is predominantly a winger but can play in multiple positions. He has played both as a wing-back as well as a central midfielder at Bengaluru.
Haokip started his career at Shillong Lajong and made his debut for the club in I-League 2012-13 season. He had also plied his trade with ISL clubs like NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC.
Bengaluru had bought the winger from the ISL player’s draft ahead of the 2017/18 season. He was an integral member of the Blues’ squad under both Albert Roca and Carles Cuadrat in the past two seasons.
He has appeared in a total of 21 ISL matches for Bengaluru FC in which he scored two goals. He had also scored a goal in the AFC Cup 2018 against Transport United.
Haokip becomes the second signing for Kolkata giants East Bengal after young midfielder Tondonba Singh from NEROCA FC last month. The experienced player will be a vital addition to the Red and Golds’ squad.
On joining the Kolkata club, Haokip said, “I am feeling great to be part of QEBFC and one of the Clubs that I had a dream to play since I have started my football career and also looking forward to do or give my best for the club and the fans.”
Earlier today, East Bengal had announced that Spanish physical trainer and an integral member of Alejandro Menendez’s coaching staff, Carlos Nodar Paz signed a two-year contract extension with the club.