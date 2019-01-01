I-League: East Bengal sign Boithang Haokip from Bengaluru FC

Boithang Haokip leaves Bengaluru FC after two seasons to join East Bengal on a three-year contract…

have roped in Manipuri player Boithang Haokip from (ISL) champions for three years.

The 28-year-old is predominantly a winger but can play in multiple positions. He has played both as a wing-back as well as a central midfielder at Bengaluru.

Haokip started his career at and made his debut for the club in 2012-13 season. He had also plied his trade with ISL clubs like FC and FC.

Bengaluru had bought the winger from the ISL player’s draft ahead of the 2017/18 season. He was an integral member of the Blues’ squad under both Albert Roca and Carles Cuadrat in the past two seasons.

He has appeared in a total of 21 ISL matches for Bengaluru FC in which he scored two goals. He had also scored a goal in the 2018 against Transport United.

Haokip becomes the second signing for Kolkata giants East Bengal after young midfielder Tondonba Singh from last month. The experienced player will be a vital addition to the Red and Golds’ squad.

On joining the Kolkata club, Haokip said, “I am feeling great to be part of QEBFC and one of the Clubs that I had a dream to play since I have started my football career and also looking forward to do or give my best for the club and the fans.”

Earlier today, East Bengal had announced that Spanish physical trainer and an integral member of Alejandro Menendez’s coaching staff, Carlos Nodar Paz signed a two-year contract extension with the club.