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Levi Smans hopes to join one of the Netherlands' traditional top three clubs this summer, the sc Heerenveen midfielder told L1 Nieuws.

Smans spent his entire youth career at VVV-Venlo before joining Heerenveen for €350,000 in the summer of 2024.

He made 33 appearances for the club in his first season in Friesland, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

Smans tore his cruciate ligament in the first match of his second season at Heerenveen, against FC Volendam. He did not play again that season.

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Now fully recovered, he is playing a key role in Heerenveen's highly successful season so far, with the club sixth.

In ten appearances, Smans has scored one goal and provided no fewer than five assists. He was particularly impressive against Feyenoord.

The Limburg native told regional broadcaster L1 he wants to move on after this season. "Things have been going well in recent weeks. I'm important to the club."

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"The statistics are good too," he continued. "I'd say I'm already playing above my level. I hope to make a great move to one of the top three in the Netherlands."

"That would be wonderful because you can play European football, but a move abroad would be fantastic too," he concluded.