Diego Pugno is happy to be an Ajax player, but the Italian striker wonders how Jordi Cruyff came across him in an interview with Ajax Life.

Ajax signed Pugno on loan from Juventus last summer, with the Amsterdam club securing an option to buy the Italian forward.

The 20-year-old striker never expected to move to Ajax in the summer. "My agent was astonished too. I hadn’t even played a run of good matches. I have no idea how Ajax came across me," he says.

"Still, I was delighted when Ajax called. I knew straight away, with 100 per cent certainty, that I wanted to go there. It’s not as though I followed the Eredivisie closely, but everyone knows this club," he continues.

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Pugno particularly remembers the 2018/19 season, when Ajax reached the Champions League semi-finals under Erik ten Hag. "My generation knows that season all too well, not least because they knocked out my club Juventus in sensational fashion…"

In nine appearances for Jong Ajax so far, Pugno has scored five goals and provided two assists.







