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I don't know: Ramadan Sobhi raises mystery over his future after doping crisis

Pyramids FC
R. Sobhi
Egypt

First comment from the former Pyramids star

Ramadan Sobhi has cast doubt over his next move as the former Pyramids star serves a four-year doping ban.

The International Testing Agency handed Sobhi the four-year suspension after his doping sample tested positive.

Pyramids responded by terminating his contract by mutual consent. His future now looks uncertain.

Asked about his plans in a brief interview with "MBC Masr", Sobhi replied: "I don't know, I haven't thought about this matter yet."

"In the coming period, I will talk about everything concerning my future," he added.

On the top-of-the-table clash between Zamalek and Al-Ahly next Sunday evening in the sixth round of the Premier League, the former Al-Ahly man insisted the game is impossible to call.

He added: "The match is difficult, and the result is always unpredictable. Currently both teams have reached a good physical level after playing five matches in the league. I hope we see a strong match."


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