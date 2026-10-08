Ramadan Sobhi has cast doubt over his next move as the former Pyramids star serves a four-year doping ban.

The International Testing Agency handed Sobhi the four-year suspension after his doping sample tested positive.

Pyramids responded by terminating his contract by mutual consent. His future now looks uncertain.

Asked about his plans in a brief interview with "MBC Masr", Sobhi replied: "I don't know, I haven't thought about this matter yet."

Next matches PYR Premier League 13:00 CMC

"In the coming period, I will talk about everything concerning my future," he added.

On the top-of-the-table clash between Zamalek and Al-Ahly next Sunday evening in the sixth round of the Premier League, the former Al-Ahly man insisted the game is impossible to call.

He added: "The match is difficult, and the result is always unpredictable. Currently both teams have reached a good physical level after playing five matches in the league. I hope we see a strong match."



