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Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has revealed he wants to try his hand as a midfield playmaker.

After scoring at a remarkable rate for Bayern in recent years, Kane has most recently won the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player. Now the Englishman wants to see how he fares away from centre-forward.

"I'd like to try that at some point. Even as a youngster at Tottenham, I played in midfield and in various positions," Kane told Sport Bild when asked about a move into the playmaker role. Bayern give Kane the freedom to drop deep. He often excels there with his defensive work and precise long passes, which have in some cases already created chances and goals for his team-mates.

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Kane said, "I knew passing was one of my greatest strengths and that, when I dropped deeper, I could control the ball well even under pressure," reflecting on qualities he first had the freedom to use under coach Jose Mourinho at Tottenham. "He probably took my game to another level," the Englishman recalled.

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During the 2020/21 season, which Mourinho did not see out at Spurs, Kane received two individual awards: "That season, I won both the Premier League Playmaker Award for the most assists and the Golden Boot for the most goals," he said.

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Kane has 10 goals and 10 assists for Bayern after 15 competitive matches in all competitions this season.