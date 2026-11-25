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BVB earned a creditable 1-1 draw away to Arsenal, but one incident left Niko Kovac frustrated.

The ball struck the arm of Arsenal's Viktor Gyökeres at a corner in the 51st minute. Gyökeres, who had scored the opener (10), had clearly extended his arm towards it. Referee Maurizio Marianni waved play on and the VAR did not intervene, leaving Kovac baffled.

"I can't explain it any more. I no longer know what is handball and what isn't," the 55-year-old said of the much-discussed incident after the match on Amazon Prime. Referring to the VAR's failure to intervene, he added: "Depending on who's sitting in front of the screen, they decide for you or against you."

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Refereeing expert Patrick Ittrich shared Kovac's frustration on Amazon Prime. "His arm makes his body bigger, there's a hint of intent there, and for me it's a clear penalty," he said afterwards. "The only argument" against awarding a penalty, according to the former Bundesliga referee, was "that you could think the player is pulling his arm back". But he added: "He only pulls it back once the ball has hit his hand. And he has plenty of time to anticipate the ball. He actually wants to head it here, realises: 'I can't reach it,' and then raises his elbow and clearly plays the ball with his hand."

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The incident came during Dortmund's strongest spell after the break. Even without the penalty, the Black and Yellows equalised shortly afterwards. Maximilian Beier finished off a superb solo run by the already outstanding Joane Gadou just four minutes after Gyökeres' handball, making it 1-1 with an equally brilliant finish.

BVB nearly went ahead, too. Jobe Bellingham pounced on the rebound from a powerful Julian Ryerson shot for what appeared to be a 2-1 lead for the visitors (68), but he was narrowly offside.

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The Gunners then came closer to a winner: Gyökeres headed wide while unmarked (75), Serhou Guirassy inadvertently played the ball off his own post twice while defending (79), and Declan Rice also hit the post later on (84).

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BVB face a gruelling run of fixtures

Dortmund could still celebrate a point that was somewhat fortunate but not undeserved . "For me, this game makes a statement," said sporting director Lars Ricken. "Huge credit to the team for coming here and taking a point. You have to say that not many teams manage that in the Champions League." Kovac also praised his side, saying they had written "a great story for all of us" and "shown a really good side of ourselves".

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The Black and Yellows are on course in the Champions League with three wins and a draw from five matches. They are top of the Bundesliga after Bayern Munich's slip-up against 1. FC Köln (1-1). Now they face a tough few weeks.

Over the next two weeks, they face Bayer Leverkusen, travel to Eintracht Frankfurt in the cup, visit Schalke for the Revierderby and finally host Inter. "We've just played the English champions, and in the next game we face the Italian champions," Ricken said of the Champions League. "So the challenges aren't getting any easier."

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