"I am no less than Courtois": a hidden secret behind Lunin staying with Real Madrid

Andriy Lunin played a decisive part in Andriy Lunin Real Madrid's Clasico victory, one of the biggest reasons they beat Barcelona. Yet the Ukrainian will not keep his place between the posts. He drops back to the bench for the clash with Racing Santander.

That decision sums up the paradox Lunin has lived with for years. No matter how brilliant his level, Thibaut Courtois blocks his path to regular football. The Belgian stands as the best goalkeeper in the world, and perhaps in the history of the game.

Lunin has no claim on a starting spot, but every chance he gets he proves he is a goalkeeper you can rely on.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", the Ukrainian turned in a fine display against Barcelona, saving six attempts. The pick of them was his clearing of a Gerard Martin header. He kept his composure and showed real experience throughout.

His brilliance was no one-off. It extended a strong character and a reputation built on performances, and his record against Barcelona backs it up: four wins in five Clasicos.

Rarely does a goalkeeper who spends most of his time on the bench make such an impact the moment he is called upon. Lunin breaks the mould of the typical backup.

Part of the secret lies in his sheer self-belief. That conviction shows clearly inside the Real Madrid dressing room, where his personality earns him real respect.

He does not see himself as inferior to Courtois. Nor does he let the nature of his role or the circumstances of his playing time dent his confidence.

That mentality runs through his lifestyle and his daily work too. Lunin mixes a reserved nature with a constant eye on the war in Ukraine, alongside a sense of humour that has grown increasingly Spanish.

Few players are keener on work and training than the Ukrainian. His passion for it sometimes prompts those close to him to tell him to rest.

Nothing in his career is left to chance. Lunin constantly requests analytical video clips of his interventions during matches, and he follows individual training programmes at home.

His appetite for training stretches into his back garden. There he simulates match situations and asks family and friends to play the opponents, all to sharpen his level.

On the technical side, Lunin forged a relationship of complete trust with Luis Llopis, in charge of Real Madrid's goalkeepers up until this season. He also struck up a good rapport with Nuno Santos, the coach Jose Mourinho brought in for the job.

After his teammates carried him on their shoulders following the Barcelona clash, Mourinho made a point of embracing the Ukrainian. That gesture captured the regard he commands in the dressing room.

Over the years, Lunin has shaken off many of the doubts that came with his distance from the starting lineup. The voices casting him as a mere second choice no longer touch him.

Offers to leave kept arriving. He came close to walking away from Real Madrid in the summers of 2024 and 2025, ready to take on a new challenge, but nothing that landed on the table convinced him to take the step.

Decisive support

Those around Lunin had their say on his future. At times they pushed him to change his surroundings and find a club that would give him more game time, and now and then they insisted outright that he leave.

The Ukrainian chose stability in Madrid. He valued the standing he had earned at Valdebebas over the gamble of a fresh start.

Jorge Mendes, Lunin's agent and the man steering his career, helped tip the balance towards staying. He was determined to keep his client away from rash decisions.

Each time Mendes carried an offer to Real Madrid's senior officials, the answer came back no. That rejection prompted him to reassure Lunin and urge him to carry on with the club.

Mendes's stance matched Real Madrid's own thinking. The Spanish giants have always valued Lunin highly and never once considered letting him go, viewing him as the best option to cover for Courtois.

Courtois then suffered a serious injury during the 2023-2024 season, and the door swung open for Lunin to prove himself in practice. The club's fears turned into a genuine test of whether the Ukrainian could shoulder the burden.

He passed it. During that spell Lunin played a decisive role as Real Madrid lifted the league and Champions League double, repaying every ounce of the club's trust.

Seen in that light, his renewal until 2030 was no mere administrative step. It expressed a mutual trust. Lunin believes in his abilities and never doubts himself despite Courtois, and Real Madrid in turn hold on to him and value what he brings.