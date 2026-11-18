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Luis Enrique, the current head coach of Paris Saint-Germain, has lifted the lid on the early days of his coaching career, admitting to the mistakes he made during his first spell in charge of Barcelona B, a period marked by difficult moments that almost drove him to abandon his new profession.

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Enrique made the admissions in "Tocats per Lucho" (Touched by Lucho), a documentary produced by "Betevé" that revisits the outstanding Barcelona B generation he coached between 2008 and 2011.

Some 15 years after that adventure began, the film revives one of the most memorable periods in the history of Barcelona's reserve side by bringing together several of the players involved.

Several La Masia graduates feature, most notably Nolito, Sergi Roberto, Marc Bartra, Oriol Romeu, Jonathan Soriano, Marc Muniesa, Andreu Fontas and Eli.

An unexpected beginning, and Luis Enrique considered quitting!

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Speaking in the documentary, as reported by Marca, Luis Enrique admitted he had never planned to go into coaching, even as a player, and had no clear idea of what his future held after retirement.

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He explained: "I never thought about becoming a coach, even when I was a player. When I talked with my teammates, we would say: OK, let's take the coaching course, but I had no goal of becoming a coach."

Still, Enrique agreed to take charge of Barcelona B in 2008, succeeding Pep Guardiola, who had moved up to coach the first team. Those first days proved far harder than he had expected.

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He added: "You arrive full of enthusiasm, but you are also largely ignorant. During pre-season, I almost walked away from everything. I love competing, but I went to managing everything in an environment I knew nothing about."

He went on: "I remember one night when I woke up and thought about giving it all up, but at eight in the morning I changed my mind and told myself: I'll carry on, I'm not leaving."

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Admissions about early mistakes

Enrique was candid about the errors of that first spell. Short of coaching experience at the time, he overdid some of the physical work in training.

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The Paris Saint-Germain coach put it bluntly: "I did a lot of stupid things. I almost killed them with all the running."

He tried to borrow from the coaches he had played under, and singled out the Dutchman Louis van Gaal as a major influence on his coaching ideas.

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As he put it: "I took the good things from the coaches I worked with. Louis van Gaal was the coach I learned the most from, because he was a reference point for me. I used to tell myself: these players are going to be flying from all the running. And since I don't know anything, let them start running."

Looking back on his three seasons with the reserves, he called the first a testing phase. The second and third brought a clear improvement in the team's performances.

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He said: "The first season was something like a trial season, but I have no complaints. Sometimes things go better and sometimes they go worse."

He also said: "Barcelona B played wonderful football, especially in the second and third seasons."

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An exceptional generation that put Barcelona B back in the spotlight

Luis Enrique arrived at Barcelona B in 2008 and led a group of young talents to impressive results. In his first season, the team finished fifth in Group 3 of the Segunda Division B.

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Year two, with the side then known as Barcelona Atletic, brought promotion to the Spanish second division. That return to professional football ended an 11-year absence for the reserves and came after they got the better of Sant Andreu.

Enrique signed off in his final season by leaving the team third on 71 points, equalling the best tally in the reserve side's history.

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Several of that squad went on to become prominent names in European football, among them Thiago Alcantara, Sergi Roberto, Marc Bartra, Martin Montoya, Nolito, Andreu Fontas, Oriol Romeu and Jonathan Soriano, who finished as the team's top scorer with 32 goals.

The players' recollections in the documentary include some amusing stories about Enrique's methods. Nolito recalled the coach telling him he needed to start losing weight if he wanted to become a professional footballer, while Fontas spoke about the intensity of the physical training in pre-season.

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A missed opportunity: Nastic turned down signing Luis Enrique for free!

The report also revealed that Luis Enrique came close to starting his coaching career in the Spanish top flight with Nastic Tarragona, two years before taking charge of Barcelona B.

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Enrique was in the frame for the job in November 2006, after Nastic sacked Luis Cesar Sampedro, the man who had led them to promotion to the top flight.

He had retired from football in 2004 and earned his coaching licence. Then 36, he offered to work without a salary, in exchange for a clause guaranteeing him substantial financial compensation if he was sacked before the end of the season.

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Abelardo, Enrique's former Barcelona teammate, backed up the story during an appearance on "Radioestadio Noche", saying: "It is true that Luis Enrique offered himself to Nastic."

Nastic passed on him and appointed Paco Flores instead. They finished the season bottom of the table and went down to the second division.

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Two years later, Enrique took charge of Barcelona B. Guardiola had coached the reserves in 2007 before moving up to the first team in 2008.

Both men have since become among the biggest names in the coaching world, achieving historic feats with Barcelona before Luis Enrique went on to further success with Paris Saint-Germain.