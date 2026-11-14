Huge setback for Kees Smit

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AZ will be without Kees Smit for the coming weeks after the midfielder suffered a setback in his recovery. The Alkmaar club confirmed on Saturday through their official channels that he will be sidelined for the time being.

On Friday, Smit missed the Netherlands Under-21s' 3-0 win over Denmark Under-21s in the first leg of their European Championship qualification play-off. There had been hope he could play in Tuesday's return leg, but that match will also come too soon.

Last Monday, Smit reported to national-team coach Michael Reiziger's squad in Zeist. After consulting all parties involved, they decided he would work on his fitness at AZ for the time being, in the hope he could still join the Netherlands Under-21s.

A setback in Smit's recovery has ended that possibility. AZ say he will be unavailable for the coming weeks, but the club have not said exactly when he can return.

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Beyond the Netherlands Under-21s, AZ must cope with Smit's absence during a busy run after the international break. The midfielder is expected to miss several important matches.

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AZ resume league action against Sparta Rotterdam before facing Sparta Prague in the Europa League. Matches against PEC Zwolle, PSV and Sturm Graz follow, with the latter also an opponent in European competition.

In the coming period, AZ also have fixtures against NEC, HSV Hoek in the Eurojackpot KNVB Cup and Excelsior. With no specific recovery date from the club, it remains unclear exactly which matches Smit will miss.

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Physical problems have also prevented Wouter Goes and Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro from reporting for duty with the Netherlands Under-21s during this international break.

For some time, Goes has struggled with an injury and has spent recent weeks working on his recovery. According to AZ, the defender has not progressed far enough in his rehabilitation to play matches again. Owusu-Oduro, meanwhile, came away with complaints after the match between Jong AZ and Almere City FC.

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Reiziger's side are still in an excellent position for the return leg against Denmark. They won 3-0 on Friday, with Elijah Dijkstra, Dave Kwakman and Ro-Zangelo Daal among those in the starting XI. On Tuesday, the Netherlands can secure qualification for next summer's European Championship in Albania and Serbia.