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Real Betis are not considering letting their Moroccan player Abdessamad Ezzalzouli leave in January, but a big financial offer could change the picture.

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Ezzalzouli's style of play fits Luis Enrique's ideas, according to Sport, and the Paris Saint-Germain coach has injury problems on his hands right now.

PSG could open their coffers for winter signings, reports suggest, after serious injuries to Kvaratskhelia and Doue.

They've spent big in January before. The deals for Beraldo, Kvaratskhelia and Doue are clear precedents.

Luis Enrique, though, has played down the chances of PSG entering the winter market. He doesn't see new signings as essential.

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Speaking ahead of the game against Roma, he dismissed the idea that the Parisian club need to find a replacement for the injured players.

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He said: "We are not obliged to enter the transfer market, and we will not sign a player for six months. That is not our way. We have a squad."

He did admit that "we have to be more attentive", but reaffirmed his faith in the group.

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Le Parisien have nonetheless published a list of players whose attributes could suit Luis Enrique's tactical ideas: Nico Williams, Antonio Nusa, Estevao, Ibrahim Maza and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli.

Paris Saint-Germain don't yet look ready to enter the winter market, but the list could put several players in the spotlight as January approaches.

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Real Betis would do well to stay alert to any move for Ezzalzouli.

PSG were linked with the Moroccan after Kvaratskhelia's injury, but Real Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo denied the alleged interest and called the rumours false.

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Nor was the Moroccan himself thinking about leaving the Andalusian side in the winter window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano pointed out that Real Betis won't part with their key players in January unless an offer arrives that is hard to turn down. Even so, things could change.

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Speaking on DAZN, Fabrizio Romano explained that Betis officials are focused on contract renewals, with Marc Bartra and Hector Bellerin's cases on the negotiating table, rather than on letting important players leave in the winter window.

The winter window isn't the summer one, though. Things can move much faster. If a big club turns up willing to pay a huge sum for Ezzalzouli, the picture could change.

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For now, Betis are calm about the Moroccan's future. The club's priority is for him to keep wearing the green-and-white shirt this season.

That makes any movement in the transfer market worth watching closely.

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The Moroccan's contract carries a €60 million release clause, and Barcelona still own 20% of his economic rights.

It's not hard to see why Ezzalzouli could suit different projects. He can dribble, win one-on-one duels and bring pace and direct attacking drive.

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He likes to start from the left, draw the opposing full-back and then exploit the space behind him. Those qualities suit systems that look to create numerical superiority through movement and interchanging positions.

He still needs to sharpen his decision-making and find more consistency, though, if he's to make the competitive leap required to play for a top-level side.

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Barcelona sold the Moroccan winger to Real Betis in September 2023 for €7.5 million, but kept 50% of any future sale, along with a buy-back option that has already expired.

In February 2025, as part of the Vitor Roque transfer, Barcelona handed Real Betis a further 30% of the winger's economic rights.

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That leaves Barcelona with 20% of the value of any future sale.

With Ezzalzouli's release clause set at €60 million, triggering it would guarantee the Catalan club €12 million. That's no small sum. It would give Barcelona extra financial room to strengthen Hansi Flick's squad.