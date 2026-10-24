Huge debate over goal: Who really scored Cristiano Ronaldo’s 982nd career goal?





In the Saudi Pro League, almost all eyes are on when Cristiano Ronaldo will reach 1,000 career goals. Al-Nassr's latest 3-1 win against Al-Faisaly on Friday brought the 41-year-old a step closer. Ronaldo rose highest to meet a precise free-kick cross from compatriot Joao Felix, and the ball found the net in the 49th minute to make it 2-0.

Immediately after the goal, CR7 launched into his trademark "Siu" celebration as his team-mates mobbed him.

Did Ronaldo actually score, though? Even after several replays, including footage the Saudi league shared on social media, it's impossible to tell whether his head touched the ball. If it did, defender Andrei Girotto still appears to have supplied the decisive touch.

Judge for yourselves:





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Opta, unlike the league, recorded the incident as an own goal by the defender. Many fans on social media also felt that Girotto, not Ronaldo, scored what was purported to be the Portuguese player's 982nd career goal. The official match report names Ronaldo as the scorer, though, so the goal is officially his.

Turmoil off the pitch

The debate over his 982nd goal comes amid an already turbulent period in Ronaldo's career. During the international break, the captain left the Portuguese national team after being demoted to the bench and falling out with coach Jorge Jesus. Ronaldo claims Jesus did not honour their agreements. The FPF responded swiftly, but with a surprisingly mild sanction. The superstar must pay €255 for breaching the disciplinary regulations, a sum that is more symbolic than anything else given his astronomical salary in Saudi Arabia.

Critics called the sanction "ridiculous", particularly as it came with a 30-day suspension that falls almost entirely during a period without international matches. Ronaldo had previously apologised for his behaviour.



