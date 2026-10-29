Huge blow for PSV captain Mauro Júnior

PSV captain Mauro Júnior has missed out on Brazil's squad for the upcoming international break. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti named his squad on Thursday for friendlies against Japan and Singapore, leaving out a player who featured in all three matches during the previous international break.

At the end of September, Mauro earned his first call-up to the Brazil national team, fulfilling a dream. The versatile left-footer got an immediate chance to show what he could do for the Divine Canaries. He played in all three friendlies, starting once.

Ancelotti has instead chosen other defensive options, including Wesley of AS Roma and Carlos Augusto of Inter. Both missed the previous international break but had represented Brazil before.

Joining them is Cruzeiro centre-back Jonathan Jesus, who has earned his first Brazil call-up. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Douglas Santos (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Vanderson (AS Monaco) and Vitor Reis (Manchester City) are also in the squad.

Next matches JPN Friendlies 05:15 BRA

In midfield, Ancelotti has called up Bruno Guimarães, João Gomes and Andrey Santos, among others. Gabriel Bontempo of Santos and Danilo Santos of Botafogo are also in the squad. Brazil will end the calendar year with two friendlies, giving Ancelotti another chance to work with his team.

Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha give Ancelotti star power up front. He has also selected young talents Estêvão and Endrick despite their limited playing time at their clubs. According to Brazilian outlet Estadão, Estêvão has played just eight matches for Chelsea this season, starting two of them.

At Real Madrid, Endrick has also struggled to secure a regular place. The 20-year-old forward has played in only four of the Spanish giants' 13 matches, but retains Ancelotti's confidence.

Brazil face Japan on 14 November, then play Singapore three days later.

Full Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Bento (Al-Nassr), Lucas Perri (Torino), Pedro Morisco (Coritiba).

Defenders: Arthur Dias (Athletico Paranaense), Carlos Augusto (Internazionale), Douglas Santos (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Jair Cunha (Nottingham Forest), Jonathan Jesus (Cruzeiro), Vanderson (AS Monaco), Vitor Reis (Manchester City), Wesley (AS Roma).

Midfielders: André Luiz (Corinthians), Andrey Santos (Manchester United), Bruno Guimarães (Arsenal), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Gabriel Bontempo (Santos), João Gomes (Aston Villa), Marlon Gomes (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Forwards: Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk), Allan (Manchester City), Endrick (Real Madrid), Estêvão (Chelsea), Raphinha (FC Barcelona), Rayan (AFC Bournemouth), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).