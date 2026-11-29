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Marc ter Stegen stayed on the Ajax team bus at De Kuip on Sunday. The German goalkeeper will miss De Klassieker against Feyenoord.

Maarten Paes looks set to replace him in goal. Paes started last week's 3-0 win over ADO Den Haag, when Ter Stegen had returned from international duty not feeling completely fresh.

Why Ter Stegen is absent this time remains unclear. He kept goal on Thursday as Ajax beat FC Thun 4-0 in the Conference League.

"I had some minor discomfort, but as you saw yesterday, everything is fine," Ter Stegen said on Friday.

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Ajax have since explained the decision. The club say Ter Stegen did not feel completely fresh after Saturday's training, so they left him out of the matchday squad.

Paes will take his place. Read here for the full Ajax line-up.