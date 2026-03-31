Kosovo welcome Turkey to Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri on Tuesday with a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the line.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Kosovo vs Turkiye as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Kosovo vs Turkiye with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Kosovo vs Turkiye for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Kosovo vs Turkiye kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 2nd Round Fadil Vokrri Stadium

Kosovo vs Turkiye kicks off on 31 Mar 2026 at 15:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

Kosovo stand on the brink of history, hosting Turkey in this World Cup qualifying play-off final in Pristina, with the winners claiming a place at the 2026 finals.

Kosovo enjoyed a superb World Cup qualifying campaign, surprisingly finishing second in Group B. They beat Slovakia 4-3 in stunning fashion, withstanding a late fightback, meaning they're just one win away from their first-ever World Cup finals. The hosts are unbeaten across their last eight matches on home soil (W6, D2), so fans have every reason to dream.

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Ferdi Kadioglu's winner was the difference as Turkiye edged out Romania in a tense semi-final. Vincenzo Montella's side have lost just one of their last six fixtures on foreign soil (W4, D1), including holding European champions Spain to a 2-2 draw in Seville in November. They'll travel confident that they can book a first slot at the World Cup finals since 2002.

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Key stats & injury news

Each of Turkey’s last five WCQ away games witnessed at least one goal in each half.

Arda Güler’s assist for Turkey against Romania took his tally of goal contributions during this WCQ campaign to five (G1, A4), with four of those coming away from home.

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Leon Avdullahu, Muharrem Jashari and Amir Rrahmani all missed Kosovo’s win over Slovakia, while Zeki Çelik and Merih Demiral were sidelined for Turkey against Romania.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kosovo vs Turkiye today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: