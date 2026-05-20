Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup
team-logoJordan
AT&T Stadium
team-logoArgentina
Book Jordan vs Argentina World Cup Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to buy Jordan vs Argentina tickets: World Cup ticket prices, AT&T Stadium information & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
World Cup
Jordan
Argentina
L. Messi

Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to Jordan vs Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is expected to produce some unforgettable group-stage encounters, including Jordan facing defending world champions Argentina at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

With Lionel Messi potentially making one final appearance on football’s biggest stage and Jordan continuing their rise on the international scene, demand for this match is already building rapidly.

GOAL has everything you need to know about buying Jordan vs Argentina tickets, including ticket prices and where to find the cheapest available seats online.

Book Jordan vs Argentina World Cup TicketsBuy now

When is Jordan vs Argentina?

Date & TimeFixtureLocationTickets
June 27, 2026 - 20:00Jordan vs ArgentinaAT&T Stadium, ArlingtonTickets

Jordan World Cup 2026 fixtures

DateMatchVenue / CityTickets
June 16, 2026Austria vs JordanLevi’s Stadium, Santa ClaraTickets
June 22, 2026Jordan vs AlgeriaLevi’s Stadium, Santa ClaraTickets
June 28, 2026Jordan vs ArgentinaAT&T Stadium, DallasTickets

Argentina World Cup 2026 fixtures

DateMatchVenueTickets
June 15, 2026Argentina vs AlgeriaSoldier Field, ChicagoTickets
June 22, 2026Argentina vs AustriaAT&T Stadium, DallasTickets
June 28, 2026Jordan vs ArgentinaAT&T Stadium, DallasTickets

How can I get Jordan vs Argentina tickets?

There are several ways fans can secure tickets for Jordan vs Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

  • Official FIFA sales: FIFA releases tickets in multiple sales phases, including lottery windows and first-come, first-served releases.
  • FIFA resale platform: Supporters can safely purchase verified resale tickets through FIFA’s official marketplace.
  • Secondary ticket marketplaces: Platforms such as StubHub provide an alternative way to secure seats for high-demand World Cup fixtures.
  • Hospitality packages: Premium experiences include VIP seating, private lounges, hospitality suites, and exclusive matchday services.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are expected to be delivered digitally through FIFA’s official ticketing app. Fans should ensure their account details match across platforms to simplify ticket transfers.

Book Jordan vs Argentina World Cup TicketsBuy now

How much are Jordan vs Argentina tickets?

FIFA has introduced variable pricing for the 2026 World Cup, meaning ticket prices fluctuate depending on match demand, seating category, and availability.

Matches involving Argentina are expected to be among the most expensive group-stage fixtures due to huge international demand and the continued popularity of the reigning world champions.

The cheapest Jordan vs Argentina tickets are currently expected to start from around $120 to $250, depending on seat location and resale availability.

CategoryGroup StageRound of 16 - QuartersSemis & Final
Category 1$250 - $450$600 - $1,200$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2$180 - $320$400 - $800$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3$120 - $220$200 - $500$600 - $2,790
Category 4$60 - $120$150 - $350$400 - $2,030

Fans looking for the lowest prices should consider purchasing as early as possible, as resale prices for Argentina matches are expected to increase significantly closer to the tournament.

Everything you need to know about AT&T Stadium

Jordan vs Argentina will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, one of the largest and most technologically advanced sports venues in the world.

The stadium is home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and has hosted major sporting events, including the Super Bowl, Copa America matches, international friendlies, and world-class concerts.

The stadium atmosphere is expected to be electric, especially with Argentina supporters likely to travel in huge numbers for one of the tournament’s marquee fixtures.

Book Jordan vs Argentina World Cup TicketsBuy now

Frequently asked questions

The best time to buy is as early as possible. Prices for Argentina matches are expected to rise significantly closer to kickoff.

Current entry-level tickets are expected to start from approximately $120 depending on seating category and resale demand.

Yes. StubHub offers buyer protection policies designed to help fans receive valid tickets before the event.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are expected to be digital and managed through FIFA’s official mobile ticketing app.

Yes. Hospitality packages are available through official partners and selected resale platforms. These packages include premium seating and luxury matchday experiences.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting