How to get tickets to watch Lionel Messi at the World Cup 2026: Argentina World Cup tickets, information & more

Lionel Messi may still be playing regularly for Inter Miami in the MLS, but global soccer supporters are praying that the legend of the sport is seen in the famous blue and white stripes of Argentina at World Cup 2026 in North America.

With the curtain set to fall on Messi’s illustrious international career, fans have been eagerly buying tickets to Argentina’s World Cup games, the first of which is in Kansas City, vs Algeria, on June 16.

Let GOAL show you the vital Argentina World Cup 2026 ticket information, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

What is Argentina’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

While none of Lionel Messi's current tally of 116 international goals have come against two of Argentina's World Cup 2026 group opponents, Austria and Jordan, he has scored twice previously against Algeria, who are first-up for the defending champions this summer.

Back in 2007, Argentina beat Algeria 4-3 in a friendly at the Camp Nou in Barcelona. As well as levelling the scores at 2-2 from the penalty spot, Messi also grabbed the winning goal.

Date Fixture (kick-off time) Venue Tickets Tue June 16 Argentina vs Algeria (8pm CDT) Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) Tickets Mon June 22 Argentina vs Austria (12pm CDT) AT&T Stadium (Arlington) Tickets Sat June 27 Argentina vs Jordan (9pm CDT) AT&T Stadium (Arlington) Tickets

How to buy Argentina World Cup 2026 tickets

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA. The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches. Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much are Argentina World Cup 2026 tickets?

Match tickets for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices have fluctuated throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases. The early estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875



Keep tabs on FIFA’s World Cup ticket portals for additional information and on secondary selling sites such as StubHub for current availability.

How to get Argentina World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets?

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Argentina matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What to expect from Lionel Messi at World Cup 2026

Last time we saw Lionel Messi in World Cup action, during the Qatar 2022 Final, he helped lead Argentina to their first title in 36 years. Not only did he score a brace against France, but he also netted one of the vital spot-kicks during the penalty shootout.

Messi’s glittering international career has spanned 20+ years. However, back in 2005, he made an auspicious start to his life in the blue and white of Argentina. During a friendly against Hungary in Budapest, Messi was subbed on in the 63rd minute, only to be red-carded less than a minute later, after using his elbow to fend off a defender.

That may have been a disappointing start, but it's been one of the very few lows for the Argentinian and global football superstar. While Messi has picked up a whole host of achievements at club level, with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Miami, some of his greatest feats have come on the international stage.

Messi has scored 116 times in 198 games for Argentina, with 13 of those goals coming at World Cup tournaments. That total means he lies joint-fourth on the all-time World Cup scoring list, behind Miroslav Klose, Ronaldo (Brazil) & Gerd Muller. However, as Messi looks set to play in a record-breaking sixth World Cup tournament this summer, he is likely to push higher up that historic list.

Argentina is a huge pull in general. Bumper crowds flocked to see Lionel Messi and Co. in action during Copa America 2024, which was held in the United States.

Over 80,000 supporters watched the semi-final between Argentina and Canada at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and 65,000+ saw La Albiceleste lift another major trophy aloft at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium following a 1-0 victory over Colombia.