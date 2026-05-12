How to buy Iran vs New Zealand tickets: World Cup ticket prices, SoFi Stadium information & more

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to bring another unforgettable summer of football to North America, and one of the intriguing group-stage clashes will see Iran take on New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Both nations arrive with ambitions of making a strong start to their World Cup campaigns, with Iran looking to continue its impressive recent tournament performances while New Zealand aims to make a statement on the biggest stage in world football.

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to buy Iran vs New Zealand tickets, and the best ways to secure seats before they sell out.

When is Iran vs New Zealand?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets June 15, 2026 - 19:00 Iran vs New Zealand SoFi Stadium, Inglewood Tickets

Iran World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 15, 2026 Iran vs New Zealand SoFi Stadium, Inglewood Tickets June 21, 2026 Belgium vs Iran SoFi Stadium, Inglewood Tickets June 26, 2026 Egypt vs Iran Lumen Field, Seattle Tickets

New Zealand World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 15, 2026 Iran vs New Zealand SoFi Stadium, Inglewood Tickets June 21, 2026 New Zealand vs Egypt BC Place, Vancouver Tickets June 26, 2026 New Zealand vs Belgium BC Place, Vancouver Tickets

How can I get Iran vs New Zealand tickets?

Fans looking to attend Iran vs New Zealand at the FIFA World Cup 2026 still have several reliable ways to secure tickets before matchday.

Ticket options currently include:

Official FIFA Sales: FIFA continues to release selected ticket inventory during the final sales phases on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA continues to release selected ticket inventory during the final sales phases on a first-come, first-served basis. FIFA Resale Platform: Fans can purchase verified resale tickets directly from supporters who can no longer attend the match.

Fans can purchase verified resale tickets directly from supporters who can no longer attend the match. Secondary Marketplaces: Platforms like StubHub remain an alternative way to buy tickets for high-demand World Cup fixtures.

Platforms like StubHub remain an alternative way to buy tickets for high-demand World Cup fixtures. Hospitality Packages: Premium packages offer VIP seating, exclusive lounges, priority access, and luxury matchday experiences.

All tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are expected to be fully digital through FIFA’s official mobile ticketing platform.

How much are Iran vs New Zealand tickets?

FIFA has introduced dynamic pricing for the 2026 World Cup, meaning prices vary depending on seat category, demand, and tournament stage.

Group-stage tickets currently start from approximately $60 for the cheapest seating categories, while premium sections and hospitality experiences can cost significantly more.

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semi-finals & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about SoFi Stadium

Iran vs New Zealand will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, one of the most advanced and modern sports venues in the world.

The stadium is home to the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers and has quickly become one of the premier destinations for major sporting events and concerts in North America.

For the FIFA World Cup 2026, SoFi Stadium is expected to host more than 70,000 fans, delivering an electric atmosphere for one of the tournament’s standout group-stage fixtures.