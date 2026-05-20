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Book Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia World Cup Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to buy Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia tickets: World Cup ticket prices, NRG Stadium information & more

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Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to Verde vs Saudi Arabia

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues with an exciting Group H clash as Cape Verde face Saudi Arabia at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Saudi Arabia will once again attract huge support from across the Middle East and Asia, while Cape Verde’s growing football reputation continues to capture attention on the global stage.

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to buy Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia tickets, including the latest ticket prices, hospitality options, where to buy seats online, and key information about NRG Stadium.

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When is Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia?

Date & TimeFixtureLocationTickets
June 26, 2026Cape Verde vs Saudi ArabiaNRG Stadium, HoustonTickets

Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 fixtures

DateFixtureLocationTickets
June 15, 2026Saudi Arabia vs UruguayHard Rock Stadium, MiamiTickets
June 21, 2026Spain vs Saudi ArabiaMercedes-Benz Stadium, AtlantaTickets
June 26, 2026Cape Verde vs Saudi ArabiaNRG Stadium, HoustonTickets

Cape Verde World Cup 2026 fixtures

DateFixtureLocationTickets
June 15, 2026Spain vs Cape VerdeLincoln Financial Field, PhiladelphiaTickets
June 21, 2026Uruguay vs Cape VerdePhiladelphia Stadium, PhiladelphiaTickets
June 26, 2026Cape Verde vs Saudi ArabiaNRG Stadium, HoustonTickets

How can I get Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia tickets?

There are multiple ways fans can secure tickets for Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

  • Official FIFA Sales: FIFA continues to release additional ticket inventory during the final sales phases on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • FIFA Resale Platform: Fans can purchase verified resale tickets directly from other supporters through FIFA’s official resale marketplace.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: Platforms like StubHub are another alternative to secure seats for high-demand World Cup matches.
  • Hospitality Packages: Premium packages offer guaranteed seating, VIP lounges, food services, and exclusive matchday experiences.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are expected to be fully digital and managed through FIFA’s official mobile ticketing application.

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How much are Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia tickets?

Ticket prices for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches vary depending on seat category, venue, and demand.

Group-stage tickets officially start at around $60 for lower-tier categories, although resale prices for high-demand fixtures can rise significantly as matchday approaches.

CategoryGroup StageRound of 16 - Quarter-finalsSemi-finals & Final
Category 1$250 - $400$600 - $1,200$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2$150 - $280$400 - $800$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3$100 - $200$200 - $500$600 - $2,790
Category 4$60 - $120$150 - $350$400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about NRG Stadium

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, one of the premier sporting venues selected for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The stadium is home to the NFL’s Houston Texans and has hosted numerous major sporting and entertainment events, including Super Bowls, international football matches, and large-scale concerts.

NRG Stadium is expected to host more than 70,000 supporters during World Cup matches, creating a vibrant atmosphere for travelling fans from Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde, and around the world.

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Frequently asked questions

The best time to buy tickets is as early as possible. Prices are expected to rise significantly closer to kickoff due to increasing demand for World Cup matches in the United States.

Entry-level prices currently start from around $60 to $120 depending on seat category and market demand.

Yes. StubHub offers buyer protection policies designed to ensure supporters receive valid tickets before the event.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are expected to be digital and managed through FIFA’s official ticketing app.

Yes. Hospitality packages are available through official FIFA partners and selected resale platforms.

International supporters are responsible for ensuring they have the correct travel authorization and visa documentation before travelling to the USA.

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