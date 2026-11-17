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At last, encouraging news is beginning to emerge for Juventus about Kenan Yildiz’s future: after days of uncertainty over his injury, he has been seen back on the pitch.

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The Turkish midfielder Kenan Yildiz has been sidelined since suffering a foot injury in the season opener against Frosinone. Juventus have been without their number 10 since last August. Following his operation on 31 August in Augsburg, Germany, anticipation is growing over his return to the pitch.

Training with the ball

After days of concern, Luciano Spalletti has finally had good news from Continassa and Juventus' social media accounts. He has had to change formation time and again in Yildiz's absence. The former Bayern Munich player is back training on a football pitch with the ball at his feet. Nothing remarkable, but a sign his return is drawing nearer.

“One step at a time”

In the video, Yildiz first jogs lightly, then runs with the ball. He weaves through cones in a short slalom, changing direction, before exchanging short passes with the fitness coach. Juventus described the video like this: "One step at a time", literally "one step at a time", suggesting his return is not far away.

The return date

Several Italian media outlets reported that Yildiz had been due back on the pitch for this kind of activity at the start of last week. Juventus, though, have made clear they won't rush him back and risk further problems. The Turkish player will return only when he is at 100%, with the aim of staying on the pitch for as long as possible. Spalletti needs him, but must be patient. It could still be just under a month before he returns to the starting line-up.