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F1 Grand Prix of BrazilGetty Images
Oliver Maywurm
Translated by

“How embarrassing”: George Russell has an unbelievable mishap at Formula 1 in Sao Paulo

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Mercedes driver George Russell spun at the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Brazil), leaving former driver Ralf Schumacher speechless.

On lap 17 of Sunday's 71-lap race, Russell spun as he headed back onto the track after a pit stop, partially blocking other drivers. The Briton had to turn his car around at the narrow pit-lane exit, nearly colliding with rivals coming out of the pits behind him.

"Oh God, that's embarrassing," TV pundit Ralf Schumacher said on Sky. "I've never seen that before either," commentator Sascha Roos said.

Formula 1: Ralf Schumacher tears into George Russell over bizarre blunder

Schumacher continued to criticise Russell's blunder: "Yesterday he was still talking big to the team. That's exactly it: George Russell was mouthing off yesterday and now he's made another stupid mistake like that. Unbelievable. That simply must not happen," said the 51-year-old.

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On Saturday, rain had thrown qualifying in Sao Paulo into chaos. Russell finished second but had an angry outburst at his Mercedes team after they told him to abandon his fast final lap.

"Mate, you told me to abort. What the hell?!" Russell fumed at his race engineer over the radio. Team principal Toto Wolff tried to calm him but failed, and the 28-year-old continued: "I don't want to be second, I want to be first!"

New parts in Russell's car subsequently cost him a five-place grid penalty. He started Sunday's race seventh and climbed to fourth before his spin. Russell, fourth in the drivers' world championship standings before the race in Brazil, dropped to seventh after the incident.

Written byOliver Maywurm

German and European football correspondent

Editor GOAL DE / SPOX

📝 Bio: Grew up near beautiful Trier, the oldest city in Germany. After studying German studies, I did an internship at GOAL and performed well enough to later do my traineeship in Munich. Since 2017, I’ve been working as an editor at GOAL and SPOX.

⚽ How I got into football:

As far as I can remember, young Lars Ricken in the mid-90s was the first hero of my childhood. Germany winning the 1996 European Championship, the first major tournament I consciously followed, cemented my love for football ever since.

🎯 Main focus in my work:

Researching and writing news (especially transfer news)

Delegating SEO articles

🌟 My favorite football moments:

Oliver Bierhoff’s Golden Goal in the 1996 Euro Final, Mario Götze’s winning goal in the 2014 World Cup Final. And less obvious but just as meaningful: Experiencing at age seven in the stadium how our Trier Eintracht knocked out the reigning UEFA Cup winners Schalke and the reigning Champions League winners Borussia Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal.

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