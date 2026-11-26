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Broadcaster Walid Al-Faraj has opened up the debate over the future of Dutch coach Marino Pušić, head coach of Saudi club Al-Ahli, amid the team's technical crisis and growing calls for his departure. A financial obstacle stands in the way, however: the large penalty clause in his contract, which makes sacking him a costly decision for the club's coffers.

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Broadcaster Walid Al-Faraj has opened up the debate over the future of Marino Pušić, Al-Ahli's Dutch head coach, as the Saudi club's technical crisis deepens and calls for his exit grow louder. There's a catch, though. A large penalty clause in his contract makes sacking him an expensive call for the club's coffers.

During an episode of "Rotana Sport with Walid", Al-Faraj sparked a heated discussion with his guests about how club boards might force out a coach tied to a contract with a hefty penalty clause without paying the full compensation. "What is the way to drive out a coach who has a big penalty clause?" he asked.

Possible scenarios

Sports critic Tawfiq Tounsi saw two possible routes. The first is indirect pressure, with the sporting director stepping up his involvement in the details of the coach's work and his technical decisions.

Constantly questioning a coach over his selections and the details of his work, Tounsi argued, could leave him uncomfortable enough to walk away of his own accord. The club would then avoid sacking him and bearing the financial burden of terminating his contract.

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The second route is direct negotiation. Both parties would agree an amicable financial settlement, ending the contract for a sum acceptable to each and sparing the club the full value of the penalty clause.

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Attack on the Al-Ahli board

Nasser Al-Huwaidi took a much sharper line. The sports critic laid into the club's officials over their handling of the matter and described the current situation behind the scenes at Al-Ahli as "shameful".

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Al-Huwaidi insisted the current coach is "the biggest in the league" in terms of technical quality and experience. He blamed the Al-Ahli board for the situation the team now find themselves in, and for the tension and slump in results that have come with it, when they should have been providing stability and the right environment for the coaching staff.

Al-Ahli and their fans, he stressed, deserve greater support from the board and a proper effort to tackle the problems facing the team, not side conflicts that only complicate matters further this season.

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The discussion drew a big reaction from Al-Ahli supporters on social media. Opinion split between those who backed Al-Huwaidi's criticism and called for stability and support for the coach, and those who want a quick solution to the technical and administrative crisis so the team can regain their balance before it's too late.