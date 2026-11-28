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Brahim Diaz's words after renewing his contract with Real Madrid were more than a passing celebratory message. They reaffirmed his commitment to a dream he began chasing years ago, when he left Manchester City in search of a chance to write his name into the club's history. Despite fierce competition and limited minutes of late, the Moroccan star chose to stay, turning down the temptation to leave and backing himself to win a bigger role in the team.

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Diaz celebrated his extension at Real Madrid until 2031 with an emotional message on his official "Instagram" account. He said he was delighted to extend his stay at the club he considers home, and insisted his dream is still to win more trophies in the Real Madrid shirt.

The Moroccan wrote: "There are stories that deserve to keep being lived. Very happy to stay at home and continue on this path to win more trophies. Thank you for your love, Madridistas. Staying here is a dream come true."

Real Madrid and Brahim Diaz have agreed to extend the player's contract until the summer of 2031. His previous deal was due to expire in June 2027, so the club have tied down their playmaker for four more seasons, with an improved salary under the new terms.

Talks were already well advanced by last June. The two sides then settled the final details and announced the deal without any major obstacles, with both keen to carry on together.

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The renewal shows how highly the Real Madrid hierarchy rate the Moroccan. They see him as a player who can contribute in the future, even though he hasn't had the minutes his ambitions demand of late.

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Diaz is the fourth player to sign a new deal with the club in the last ten days, after Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni and Thibaut Courtois, as Real Madrid move to secure the futures of several key players.

258 minutes that don't reflect Diaz's value

His future may be secure, but Brahim still faces a real challenge to earn more playing time. He has managed just 258 minutes so far.

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The Moroccan refuses to be beaten by the lack of opportunities, though, and keeps using every appearance to show he can make the difference. The latest evidence came against PSV.

Diaz came on in the 80th minute and needed only four to set up Kylian Mbappe, sliding a precise pass into space that left the French striker with an ideal chance to score.

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That wasn't a one-off. His Champions League numbers show a striking attacking impact: he leads Real Madrid's assist charts in the competition this season with four, level with Arda Guler, despite the big gap in minutes between the two.

Only Guler, with nine, and Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, with five each, have more assists overall for the team than Diaz. Yet the Moroccan boasts the best rate of the lot, with an assist every 64.5 minutes.

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Milan: the stage that shaped his maturity

Diaz's path at Real Madrid wasn't paved with opportunities from the start. He needed a spell away from the club to prove himself and gain the experience to compete for a place in the squad.

He joined Real Madrid from Manchester City in January 2019 for €15 million, plus another five million in performance-related add-ons, even though his contract with the English club was due to end that June.

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Pep Guardiola wanted to keep the youngster, who was growing in importance in his plans as his team-mate and friend Phil Foden also emerged. Real Madrid's arrival on the scene changed the course of his career.

Diaz struggled for room to shine in his first spell and moved to Milan on loan. Three seasons in Italy transformed his career.

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The Moroccan wore the No.10 shirt for the Rossoneri and became one of their key players, helping them to the Serie A title in 2022 and the Champions League semi-finals in 2023.

Diaz played 124 games for Milan, a spell that helped him mature and develop. Real Madrid then insisted on bringing him back in 2023, rejecting Milan's requests to sign him permanently.

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Morocco give him a leading role

Brahim chose to represent Morocco at international level after, according to the report, Spain made no further approaches to persuade him to wear their shirt. Morocco handed him a prominent status and a leadership role, and he's become one of the main faces of the Atlas Lions project, wearing the No.10 shirt.

Diaz shone at the last World Cup with four assists, a tally bettered only by Michael Olise. He also finished the Africa Cup of Nations as top scorer with five goals.

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With his international ambitions, his growing status with Morocco and his desire to nail down a place at Real Madrid, Diaz has seemingly decided to keep backing the dream that took him away from England years ago.

He knows the road to stardom at the Santiago Bernabeu isn't without obstacles, but he remains true to the philosophy he always sums up with the phrase "making difficult things easy". He hopes his limited minutes will become the start of a brighter new chapter in the Real Madrid shirt.