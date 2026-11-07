The Egyptian Football Association have relieved Hossam Hassan of his duties as national team boss. Ali Maher steps in as his replacement, the decision confirmed after the association's board of directors met to discuss the latest developments.

In an official statement released today, Saturday, the Football Association confirmed that the board had voted to thank Hassan and his technical and administrative staff, in line with the terms of the contract, while handing Maher the reins of the senior national team for the period ahead.

Officials paid tribute to the efforts and dedication Hassan showed during his time in charge, wishing him good fortune and success in the next chapter of his career.

According to the statement, the change came out of the board meeting that began this morning and remains ongoing, with directors weighing up the circumstances and events of the recent period. They pointed to the fallout from those events and the damage done to the positive image and stability of the national team.

Next matches EGY Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 15:00 MWI

Maher, the association added, laid out his vision for assembling his backroom staff for the coming period once his appointment was made official.

Rounding off the statement, the association insisted the national team's interests sit at the top of their priorities. They renewed their call for Egyptian football fans and all supporters to get behind the team and rally around it through the crucial weeks ahead, driving it towards the ambitions of its supporters.