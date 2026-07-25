A programme on Argentina's "Todo Noticias" channel has sparked widespread controversy after revealing a list of 10 international figures it accused of waging an "anti-Argentina" campaign following the national team's failure to retain the 2026 World Cup title.

The escalation came after the fall of "La Albiceleste" in the final against Spain, a 1-0 defeat in extra time. It ended a strong run that had seen victories over Algeria, Austria, Jordan, Cape Verde, Egypt, Switzerland and England.

Hossam Hassan tops the list

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan topped the list. He had accused the International Federation of bias towards Messi and Argentina after Egypt's exit in the round of 16, telling "beIN Sports": "We were the better side, but what happened was not fair. We should have had a penalty and a goal was disallowed. Is this all for the sake of marketing? Do they want Messi to continue?"

Morgan and Jackson

British media personality Piers Morgan also made the cut. He attacked the behaviour of the Argentine players via "X", saying: "Their behaviour was disgusting, especially Paredes. They are a violent group and a disgrace to football." The programme's host Jonathan Fiali hit back: "Are we listening to an English journalist spouting this nonsense?"

American actor Samuel Jackson featured too, having described Argentina as "the most racist country". So did content creator "Speed", a known Ronaldo supporter who celebrated Spain's win provocatively and clashed with Argentine fans.

Political and artistic figures

Rounding out the list were New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum, Spanish singer Rosalía, and Chilean actor Pedro Pascal.

The report drew widespread reaction on social media. Some considered it a legitimate defence. Others saw it as an exaggeration, casting ordinary criticism as an organised conspiracy against Argentina.