Hoffenheim star Ishak Belfodil nominated for Bundesliga Player of the Month award
Hoffenheim forward Ishak Belfodil has been nominated for the German Bundesliga Player of the Month award for April.
In the month under review, Belfodil helped Julian Nagelsmann's men win three of their four league outings with five goals and an assist.
The 27-year-old scored a hat-trick in Hoffenheim's 4-0 thrashing of Augsburg on April 7 and later grabbed a brace against Schalke 04 on April 20.
The ex-Werder Bremen player is having an impressive debut campaign at the Prezero Arena with15 goals and three assists to his credit after 26 league outings so far.
In his hunt to win the German top-flight monthly gong, Belfodil needs to see off challenges from Bayern Munich trio of Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry, Augsburg's Marco Richter and Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz.
The #BundesligaPOTM award is up for grabs again 🏆 Here are your six candidates 📹— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 8, 2019
Next month, Belfodil will hope to replicate his fine goalscoring form for Algeria at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The Desert Foxes have been drawn into Group C against Kenya, Tanzania and Senegal.