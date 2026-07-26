The standoff between Karim Benzema and Al-Hilal has entered a new phase. The Frenchman has dug in, refusing to leave and rejecting every proposal put to him this summer, leaving the Saudi giants in a tricky spot with a new season looming.

According to "Arriyadiyah", Al-Hilal offered Benzema a move to one of the newly promoted clubs in the Saudi Roshn League in a bid to break the deadlock. The French striker flatly turned it down.

Read also: The alternative plan: Al-Hilal finds a replacement for Dembélé in the Premier League

The newspaper added that Benzema has set one condition before he agrees to go. He wants every penny owed to him for the final season of his contract paid up front, freeing him to pick his next destination himself with no interference from Al-Hilal.

Social media has turned on him. Some fans branded him stubborn over the decision.

That stance is a fresh headache for a management team desperate to reshape its list of foreign professionals, with the coaching staff keen to overhaul the front line before kick-off.

Benzema had arrived at Al-Hilal amid a media frenzy, but the move never lived up to the hype. Fans rounded on him as the team's attacking edge faded last season.

The French star made 13 appearances across all competitions, scoring nine goals, including two hat-tricks, and adding five assists. The numbers weren't enough to win over supporters, who pinned part of the blame for the team's slide on him.