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Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

His agent responds decisively: will Gavi leave Barcelona in January?

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
SSC Napoli
Gavi
Spain
Italy

Flick does not rely on him much

Iván de la Peña, the agent of Barcelona star Gavi, has responded to reports linking the midfielder with a move away in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Struggling for minutes, the La Masia graduate has fuelled speculation over his future, with some reports claiming he is unhappy at his reduced role.

Napoli, according to recent reports, are ready to hand the 2026 World Cup winner an exit.

His agent sees it differently. De la Peña insists he has not negotiated with any club and that the Spain midfielder is going nowhere.

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08 Nov 2026

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"I have not negotiated with anyone. Gavi will stay," De la Peña told " tribuna".

Back to full fitness after his injury problems, Gavi has still managed just eight appearances this season, only two of them as a starter.

Rodri's injury has now opened the door for the 22-year-old to reclaim a prominent role in the Catalan side.

 

 

 

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