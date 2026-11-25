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French legend Thierry Henry has expressed his admiration for the level Real Madrid are showing under coach Jose Mourinho after their thrilling Champions League win over PSV, insisting the Spanish giants have what it takes to be among the leading contenders for the European title this season.

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Real Madrid came from behind to thrash PSV 5-1, keeping their perfect record in the competition intact with a fifth straight win. The run has lifted confidence in the dressing room and impressed pundits, especially given how sharply the players have improved in recent matches.

Appearing on CBS Sports, Henry charted Los Blancos' progress. He argued that their current form makes them serious contenders for the Champions League, with the improvement visible from one game to the next.

As relayed by Foot Mercato, the former Arsenal and Barcelona star said: "Real Madrid played a fantastic game, and at this level they are among the top favourites to win the Champions League. They are improving noticeably week after week. Something special is happening at Real Madrid. Watch out."

Henry wasn't alone in praising Mourinho's work. Englishman Jamie Carragher joined him, highlighting how the Portuguese coach has put the team back on track after the difficult spell that followed their defeat to Atletico Madrid.

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For Carragher, the Clasico win over Barcelona was the turning point. Mourinho handled the criticism and the pressure, restored Real Madrid to their level, and the Champions League results have followed.

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Thierry Henry praises Jude Bellingham's personality

Henry also singled out English star Jude Bellingham for praise , and with good reason. Bellingham played a key role in Madrid's fightback against PSV. Coming on in the second half, he changed the shape of the team and helped drive them to victory.

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The Frenchman was full of admiration for the midfielder's technical quality and personality. Wearing the number 5 shirt at Real Madrid, Zidane's old number, carries great responsibility, he said, but Bellingham has handled that pressure and stamped his authority on the pitch with his performances and character.

Defending Bellingham against the criticism he has faced in England, Henry said: "Bellingham is an amazing player in the way he plays. Wearing the number 5 at Real Madrid is not easy, but he makes it look that way. His personality is great."

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He added: "I can't believe people doubted him in his own country, but he has answered the doubters with what he's doing now, and he answered them at the World Cup. He always responds with his attitude and his performances."

That's high praise, and it shows how highly Bellingham is rated. The Englishman has become one of the most closely watched figures at Real Madrid, having proved he can handle pressure and deliver in decisive moments. The criticism hasn't dimmed his presence on the pitch.