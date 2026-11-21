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Hedwiges Maduro has criticised the VAR's intervention in the first half of the Eredivisie match between NEC and PSV. The Eindhoven side won a penalty after the ball struck Deveron Fonville's arm, and Ivan Perisic converted it. Maduro says the video assistant referee should have stayed out of it, speaking at half-time on ESPN.

PSV took a comfortable 0-3 lead into half-time at the Goffertstadion on Saturday. Filip Kostic opened the scoring in fine style after fourteen minutes, and Perisic doubled the lead from the spot ten minutes later.

The Croatian's goal followed a contentious decision. Ruben van Bommel's cross struck Fonville's arm, and the VAR sent referee Jeroen Manschot to the screen. Manschot awarded the penalty.

At half-time, presenter Milan van Dongen asks Maduro whether the VAR should have intervened. “No, not really. I think the VAR should stay out of it, because ultimately the ball hits his arm, but I also think he's trying to pull his arm in towards his body.”

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“The ball strikes the underside of his elbow. Anyone can say it hit his arm; you can see that too. But I actually think you also have to look at the direction of the ball,” the analyst continues.

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Maduro knows the direction of the ball does not decide a handball under the rules. “I know that's not the rule, but the ball isn't going towards goal and there's nobody behind him.”

Van Dongen points out that what matters is whether Fonville makes his body unnaturally bigger and whether he deliberately moves his arm towards the ball. “He's actually trying to pull his arm towards his body,” Maduro responds. “So I do have a bit of a problem with it. I think it's a very harsh decision.”

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The former midfielder can see why Manschot awards a penalty after watching the footage. “I also understand that, as a referee, when you're sent over to the screen, you have to apply the rules. You can give a penalty then, but I actually think the VAR should stay out of it.”

Maduro insists NEC would have suffered little disadvantage had the ball missed Fonville's arm. “If that ball had gone through, there would have been nobody behind him. There's no PSV player who could tap it in, and the ball isn't going towards goal either.”