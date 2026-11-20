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In a move underlining the Football Association's seriousness in tackling discrimination in stadiums, the FA announced on Friday that Chelsea had been fined £150,000 over offensive and discriminatory chants by some of their supporters during their FA Cup match against Charlton Athletic.

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The incident came during last January's third-round tie, which Chelsea won. Around the 56th minute, sectarian chants rang out, stirring division and targeting a particular religious or political group. The relevant authorities opened an investigation straight away.

Chelsea admitted the charge without contest. An independent regulatory commission then imposed the fine, along with a formal warning and a binding action plan designed to stop such behaviour happening again.

The sanction is part of the FA's ongoing drive to tackle racism and sectarianism inside English stadiums, according to Reuters. Fines and corrective plans have become key tools for deterring fans and clubs alike, and decisions like this send a clear message: English football will not tolerate any form of discrimination.

Chelsea admit wrongdoing

In a strongly worded statement, the London club condemned the behaviour. It stressed that sectarian abuse, meaning chants that stir division and target a particular religious or political group, is completely unacceptable at the club, as are all forms of discriminatory language, and in no way reflects its values.

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Chelsea said in their statement: "This behaviour only serves to hurt others and does not represent the values we cherish as a club. We strive to create a safe and inclusive environment for everyone, and we all share the responsibility for achieving that."

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The club insisted it has a zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour of any kind. It will always take the necessary steps to identify those responsible and act against them without leniency.

Discriminatory behaviour can be a criminal offence, the statement warned. Supporters found to have breached club regulations face strict disciplinary action, which could extend to match bans or suspended memberships.

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Anyone sanctioned will also have to take part in the "Let's end this behaviour" programme. Chelsea believe awareness and education, rather than punishment alone, are the most important route to eradicating the problem for good.

The club acknowledged that any repeat would expose it to further, harsher sanctions. It is doing everything it can to educate supporters and raise awareness, while developing its existing initiatives to prevent, detect and tackle discrimination.

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Chelsea signed off with a direct message to their supporters. The vast majority of the club's fans reject discrimination of any kind at matches, the club said, before calling on them to help foster a welcoming and safe environment at all of the team's upcoming matches.

Observers believe the fine, though substantial, forms part of a wider framework that includes educating supporters and tightening monitoring inside stadiums. Sources close to the club say the board is rolling out intensive awareness programmes with the FA, including campaigns inside the stadium and on social media.

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Chelsea have faced similar criticism before. This time, though, their swift admission and acceptance of the corrective plan point to a desire to turn the page and build a more respectful and diverse environment. The public will now be watching how seriously the club applies the measures, with important league and cup fixtures on the horizon.