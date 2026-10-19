Azzedine Ounahi faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Detailed medical examinations on the Panathinaikos midfielder have returned a diagnosis that will alarm Morocco and his Greek club alike.

An MRI scan carried out on Monday morning confirmed a severe grade three muscle tear in the biceps femoris of his right thigh, one of the most complex injuries in sports medical protocols.

Moroccan website Radio Mars quoted sources it described as "close to the Greek club's circle" as saying the recovery period for this type of injury runs between two and a half and three months. That rules Ounahi out of Morocco's next camp and the two matches against Niger, scheduled for 13 and 17 November 2026 in Morocco as part of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Fellow Moroccan website HESport quoted Greek outlet "Green Corner" as saying the injury will cost Ounahi 15 matches for Panathinaikos between 22 October this month and 20 December, across the Greek league, the Greek Cup and the UEFA Europa Conference League.

In that spell, Panathinaikos will play eight league matches, two in the Greek Cup and five in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The injury struck during Sunday's 5-1 win over Asteras in the Greek league. Ounahi left the pitch on a stretcher, a sight that sparked widespread concern among Moroccan fans and supporters of the Greek side.

It halts the momentum of a player who had scored three goals in eight appearances across all competitions since the start of the season.