UEFA have handed French referee Francois Letexier the Roma against Real Madrid clash, scheduled for Wednesday at the Stadio Olimpico in the Champions League. Dennis Higler of the Netherlands takes VAR duties.

Mundo Deportivo report that Letexier arrives with plenty of Real Madrid history behind him. He has officiated six of their Champions League matches, and the Spanish giants have come away with three wins, one draw and two defeats.

His first Real Madrid assignment came in the first leg of the 2022-2023 quarter-finals, when they beat Chelsea 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Most recently, he took charge of their play-off first leg against Benfica last season, a 1-0 win sealed by Vinicius Junior.

That night produced a flashpoint. Letexier booked Benfica boss Jose Mourinho twice for dissent and sent him off, leaving the Portuguese watching the second leg at the Bernabeu from the stands.

Next matches ROM Champions League 15:00 RMA

Roma know him too. Letexier has refereed four of their Europa League fixtures, two wins and two defeats, the last of them the 2024-2025 play-off second leg against Porto that finished 3-2 to the Italians.