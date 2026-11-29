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Barcelona's five-goal win over Deportivo Alaves was not just another emphatic result for the record books. It became an occasion for Hansi Flick to send out a series of important messages. He spoke frankly about his players' mentality and why they struggled during spells of the match, and revealed what he expects from them ahead of the eagerly awaited clash with Atletico Madrid, in a week that could have a significant bearing on the La Liga title race.

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The German coach covered plenty of ground in his post-match press conference: the need to start matches strongly from the first minute, the attacking display and the third goal, conceding goals and Real Madrid's defeat, plus his praise for Raphinha and his tactical reading of the upcoming meeting with Atletico Madrid.

Flick demands a different mentality

Barcelona had fallen behind in their last two league games, and Flick wants that to stop. He sent a clear message that his side must show a strong personality from the start of matches, and confirmed the squad had discussed the issue in the dressing room.

He said: "We have to be present on the pitch from the first second, and that's what we did well today."

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He didn't ignore the difficult spell after the equaliser, though. The team suffered a little for five or 10 minutes, he explained, before regaining control, scoring the second goal and going on to produce a superb performance.

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The third goal got special attention. Flick said it embodied the way he wants Barcelona to play: calm passing between players, then a switch of play that forces the opponent to move and opens up space to exploit.

His side have the quality to control matches, he added, but need to be more serious in certain situations and areas of the pitch. Moving the ball isn't enough. You have to move the opponent too, so the spaces appear, and the players did exactly that, brilliantly, for the third goal.

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Flick was delighted with the performance. Barcelona had some difficulties at the start, he said, but took control over the remaining 80 minutes and played well enough to deserve the win.

Real Madrid's defeat

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Asked about the team's continued habit of conceding, and whether he was as angry as he had appeared after the previous match, Flick said the situation was different this time. He praised Deportivo La Coruna's stadium, the wonderful atmosphere the fans created and the home side's desire to put on a big performance against Barcelona and hurt them.

He admitted his team could have defended better for the goal. But the assessment shouldn't stop at that moment, he insisted. It should also take in the players' reaction: how they regained control, scored the second goal and then dominated the game.

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Real Madrid's defeat the previous day had no bearing on his starting line-up, Flick insisted. Rivals' results don't dictate his decisions, he said, and Barcelona are always required to win.

A warning before Atletico

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Flick heaped praise on Raphinha, who scored three goals in a performance that brought back memories of Lionel Messi's hat-trick on Barcelona's last visit to the Riazor eight years ago.

Flick called what the Brazilian is producing crazy. He revealed he'd joked with him after the match about his constant pressing and relentless runs, asking why he never stops running and pressing opponents.

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That's simply Raphinha's style and mentality, Flick said. The forward has a huge desire to score, knows how to position himself in areas where he becomes dangerous and benefits from team-mates who can get the ball to him. He's going through a wonderful period, Flick stressed.

Then there was the first goal, when Dani Olmo almost scored without touching the ball. Flick believes the Spanish midfielder deliberately let it run, having decided to play the situation that way, a sign of his intelligence and ability to read the game.

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The eagerly awaited clash with Atletico Madrid comes next Wednesday, and Flick refused to treat the win over Deportivo La Coruna as a guarantee of further success. The match will start at 0-0, he said, against a strong team led by Diego Simeone, whom he described as a wonderful coach.

His respect for Simeone runs deep. Flick called it incredible that he has stayed in charge of Atletico for so many years while keeping the hunger and passion to dedicate himself to the team. Dealing with him and facing his side is never easy, though, he acknowledged.

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With a match every three days, Flick described this week as extremely important. Still, he held firm to his principle of focusing only on the next game before moving on to the one after, and said he hoped the players weren't tired of hearing that message repeated.

Barcelona lead Atletico Madrid by four points, he noted, but matchday 14 is still very early, with 24 games remaining and plenty of points to be won. The road to the title is long. The win over Deportivo must be just one step in a campaign that still demands a great deal of work and focus.