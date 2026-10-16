"He needs to see a psychiatrist": anger in Iraq over Yasser Al-Qahtani

Yasser Al-Qahtani has sparked a wave of anger in Iraq by reopening the file on the 2007 Asian Cup final, the historic encounter that ended with Iraq crowned champions at Saudi Arabia's expense. Iraqi media figures and analysts rounded on the former Saudi Arabia international and legend, pointing out his remarks came many years after the match had ended.

Al-Qahtani had claimed that if video assistant referee technology, "VAR", had been in use during the 2007 final, three Iraq players would have been sent to prison, a reference to what he described as the violence seen in the match.

The old rivalry between the two sides was back in the spotlight, and a new chapter of argument between sporting figures from both countries had opened.

Dr Riyad Mazhar, the Iraqi academic and sports analyst, launched an attack on Al-Qahtani during an appearance on Iraq's Al-Rabia Sports TV channel. Bringing up the final again after all these years, he argued, reflects the continuing effect that losing the Asian title has had on him.

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Mazhar said: "From the psychological side, it seems he is suffering from a clear psychological effect because of not winning the Asian title, because he is always reopening this final, and that is what makes us happy, because we left a strong mark inside him."

He added: "He will keep remembering this final even if he reaches the age of 90. I feel great pride because my country's national team was crowned with this title, as we were the more deserving team." Then came a controversial piece of advice to the Saudi football legend: "I advise him to go to a psychiatrist in order to get past this stage."

Iraqi media figure responds with an opposing statement: and what did he say about Al-Qahtani?

Iraqi media figure and sports presenter Taha Abu Ragheef also criticised Al-Qahtani's comments. He expressed surprise that the final was being dragged up nearly two decades on, and argued the statement was not appropriate after all these years.

Abu Ragheef said: "I don't know the reason for this strange statement. It has been 20 years since this final, and he should not have come out with this statement. I think that if there had been justice, Al-Qahtani should have been sent off in this match and not given the award for best player of the tournament."

Iraq won the 2007 Asian Cup by beating Saudi Arabia 1-0 in the final, a historic feat that still holds a major place in the hearts of their supporters.

Now the final sits back at the centre of controversy. The argument has stretched from refereeing decisions to personal criticism, with memories of the old encounter turned into fresh material for a media dispute between the two sides.



