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Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/2027Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

He makes history: Fermín López repeats a feat achieved by three legends against Atlético Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
F. Lopez
Rivaldo
Spain
Brazil

Shining against Los Rojiblancos

Fermín López lit up the Metropolitano tonight as Barcelona faced Atlético Madrid in La Liga.

The midfielder struck twice, in the 45th and 66th minutes, turning a one-goal deficit into a Barça lead.

According to statistics specialists "Mister Chip" on X, Fermín bagged his brace in his 100th appearance in the Spanish top flight.

The account added: "Barcelona players who have scored at least two goals in their 100th match in the Spanish league: Fermín López (2026, against Atlético Madrid), Rivaldo (1999, against Espanyol), Eladio (1966, against Granada), Kubala (1956, against Celta Vigo)."

 

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