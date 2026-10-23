He is back to casting doubt: Mourinho sparks early controversy over the Clasico referee

Jose Mourinho has turned up the heat once more in the simmering feud between Real Madrid and Spain's refereeing system. The Portuguese coach publicly vented his fury over a leak revealing the name of the referee handed Sunday's eagerly awaited Clasico against Barcelona.

This was no passing titbit for the press pack. The story blew up into a public talking point after "El Chiringuito" confirmed to Mourinho that Benidorm's Martinez Munuera would take charge, rather than the frontrunner Alberola Rojas.

Suppressed resentment erupts after Leipzig

Mourinho's outburst landed at a raw moment, last Wednesday, in the wake of a 4-1 hammering by Leipzig. Reporters fired question after question about the performance and the result, yet the only one that pricked the Portuguese's interest concerned the identity of the Clasico referee.

His reply was terse and firm: "I do not think this is true, or if it is true, then it is out of context, because the referee's name is not officially announced until 24 hours before the match. This kind of information does not please me, and I do not mean the referee himself."

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 RMA

With that, Mourinho dotted the i's. His objection, he made clear, is not to Martinez Munuera the man, but to the leak itself and its suspicious timing.

Timing of the leak raises suspicions

Speaking in comments carried by Spanish newspaper "Sport", Mourinho pointed to a breach of this season's protocol. Referees are settled internally a maximum of four days before a match, but the official announcement waits until just 24 hours out, the window the coach stressed.

It is not the first time the "Special One" has opened this file. Ahead of the Champions League tie against Roma, he raised the same concern when Alejandro Hernandez's name leaked, delivering his famous line: "I trust all referees. The only thing that arouses my doubts is knowing the referee's name three weeks before the match, and not just 24 hours before."

A blazing backdrop: from the Madrid derby to the Clasico

You cannot read Mourinho's latest words outside the broader tension between Real Madrid and the referees' committee. The dispute hit boiling point after the Madrid derby against Atletico, a game the Royal side lost and finished with ten men following the sending-off of defender Huijsen.

That day, Mourinho broke his media truce. He arrived at the press conference clutching printed images of the controversial incidents, handed to him by the team's analysts, and let fly: "I thought I had found a league different from the one I left", before branding referee Ortiz Arias "a poor man who came here and could not bear the pressure."

Picking a Madrid-based referee for the derby was itself a product of the sweeping reform driven by Fran Soto, head of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) since July 2025. The overhaul phases out the regional affiliation criterion across the 2025/26 season. Many analysts branded it a failed gamble, which pushed the committee to focus its Clasico picks on referees holding the international badge.

Who is the anticipated Clasico referee?

Martinez Munuera has carried the international badge since 2015, with over a decade of experience on FIFA-accredited pitches. His name sat among a list of heavyweights that included Alejandro Hernandez and Sanchez Martinez. He has taken charge of four international matches this season as the main referee, albeit none in the decisive Champions League rounds.

At home, he has handled two big games for the two giants this season: Barcelona's 3-1 win over Sevilla at the Sanchez Pizjuan, and Real Madrid's 4-0 win over Malaga at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Even so, his name carries an unhappy memory in Madrid. His controversial display against Osasuna in March 2024 still lingers, when the Royal side accused him of ignoring the racist insults aimed at Vinicius Junior at El Sadar, despite the player and his teammates alerting him, according to the club's account.



