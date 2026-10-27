The disappointment in Lamine Yamal's home was anything but ordinary. It erupted live on air through a fiery statement from one of those closest to him, his uncle, who did not hesitate to play down Harry Kane's Ballon d'Or triumph and branded the award a "farewell gift".

At last the mystery was solved. The 2026 Ballon d'Or went to Harry Kane in his native England, ahead of Kylian Mbappé in second and Lamine Yamal in third, despite the Barcelona teenager claiming the Kopa Trophy as the best young player for a third time in his career.

The verdict sparked sadness and anger in the Barcelona camp. Kane had shattered records, winning the European Golden Boot with 36 league goals and 73 in 65 games for club and country across all competitions. He finished third at the 2026 World Cup, won the German league and the German Cup, and became the first Englishman to land the award since Michael Owen in 2001. None of those numbers convinced Yamal's family.

If you love football, watch Lamine

Cameras and microphones were there in Yamal's uncle's bar during the "El Larguero" programme on "Cadena SER" radio, which followed the ceremony live from London. They caught the disappointment written across his face and those of the men beside him, all convinced Lamine was the winner.

Abdul, Lamine Yamal's uncle, let fly to "Cadena SER" moments after the winner was announced: "My nephew was superb. He is the best player in the world, everyone knows that. If you are a football fan, you must watch Lamine, not Harry Kane."

His tone turned sad and angry as he added: "The Englishman is a skilful striker, yes, but my nephew is the best player because of his striking brilliance on the pitch. He is the one who makes the difference."

Kane gets the farewell gift

Then the uncle dropped his own explanation for the defeat, the line that set social media alight: "He did not win because Lamine is young, he is 19 years old, and he will win more. But Harry has only three days left on the pitch, and we gave him the award."

To Abdul, Lamine's achievements dwarf those of Kane. "He won the World Cup, La Liga, and the Super Cup. He plays wonderfully, he had an amazing season, he scores goals no one else can score, passes, assists, everything."

Lamine's own disappointment echoed the fate of Iniesta and Xavi in 2010, World Cup winners who missed out on the Ballon d'Or to Messi. His uncle insisted the sadness would not last long.

He signed off with a bold prediction about his nephew's future: "He will win five Ballon d'Or awards."



