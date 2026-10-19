‘He has been treated disgracefully by Van Persie at Feyenoord’

Sem Steijn scored twice for Feyenoord against Telstar on Saturday, putting him on the agenda for Monday's Vandaag Inside. Johan Derksen believes the midfielder can be a useful player for the Rotterdam club if they use him the right way.

"He showed what he could do at FC Twente. He scored a lot and played well. Robin van Persie treated him disgracefully and completely tore him down," Derksen says of Steijn.

Valentijn Driessen points out that Steijn was Feyenoord captain last season. "That wasn't his fault," Derksen immediately counters. "It's ridiculous to make a new player and a young lad captain, isn't it?"

"If a manager asks you to become captain, you don't say 'no'," René van der Gijp interjects. "No. But Van Persie kept ruthlessly dropping Steijn. As if he couldn't play football at all. And his son was always allowed to come on," Derksen continues.

Driessen turns to Giovanni van Bronckhorst, head coach at De Kuip since last summer. "This manager is actually doing exactly the same thing," he says. "He puts Steijn on the bench too."

"A manager is free to do that. But I think if you give Steijn some credit, you have a very good player on your hands. A midfielder who is among the top scorers," says Derksen, who still sees a future for Steijn at Feyenoord.

"That could be true. He has already been top scorer. He has already proved that," Driessen says. Steijn was the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie's top scorer with 24 goals for FC Twente in the 2024/25 season.