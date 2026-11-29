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Barcelona's five-goal win over Deportivo La Coruña was more than just another emphatic victory for the record books. It became the occasion for Hansi Flick to deliver a series of important messages. He spoke candidly about his players' mentality and why they struggled during spells of the game, and revealed what he expects from them ahead of the eagerly awaited clash with Atletico Madrid, in a week that could have a significant bearing on the La Liga title race.

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Flick covered plenty of ground in his post-match press conference: the need to start games strongly from the first minute, his take on the attacking display and the third goal, conceding goals and Real Madrid's defeat, and finally his praise for Raphinha and his tactical read on the upcoming meeting with Atletico Madrid.

Flick demands a different mentality

His message was clear: Barcelona must show strong character from the start of games. They had fallen behind in their last two league matches, and Flick confirmed the squad had discussed the issue in the dressing room.

He said: "We have to be present on the pitch from the first second, and that is what we did well today."

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He didn't gloss over the difficult minutes after the equaliser, though. The team suffered a little for five or 10 minutes, he explained, before regaining control, scoring the second goal and then putting in a superb performance.

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The third goal caught his eye. For Flick, it embodied the way he wants Barcelona to play: moving the ball calmly between the players, then switching play and forcing the opponent to shift, so the team can exploit the spaces that open up.

His side have the quality to control games, he added, but they need to be more serious in certain situations and areas of the pitch. Moving the ball isn't enough on its own. You have to move the opponent too, so that the spaces open up, and the players did exactly that, brilliantly, for the third goal.

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Flick was delighted with the performance. Barcelona had some difficulties at the start, he said, but took control for the remaining 80 minutes and played well enough to deserve the win.

Real Madrid's defeat

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Asked whether his side's habit of conceding left him as angry as he had looked after the previous match, Flick said the situation was different this time. He praised Deportivo La Coruña's stadium, the wonderful atmosphere in the stands and the home side's desire to put on a big show against Barcelona and hurt them.

He admitted his team could have defended the goal better. But the assessment shouldn't stop at that moment, he insisted. It should also take in the players' reaction: how they regained control, scored the second goal and imposed themselves on the game.

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Flick also denied that Real Madrid's defeat the previous day had shaped his starting line-up. Rivals' results don't dictate his decisions, he said, because Barcelona are always expected to win.

A warning before facing Atletico

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Raphinha earned special praise from Flick after scoring three goals, a feat that brought back memories of Lionel Messi's hat-trick on Barcelona's last visit to the Riazor eight years ago.

Flick called what the Brazilian is doing crazy. He revealed he had joked with him after the match about his constant pressing and relentless runs, asking why he never stops running and closing down opponents.

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That's simply Raphinha's style and mentality, he said. The forward has a huge desire to score, knows how to find the areas where he becomes dangerous and benefits from team-mates who can get the ball to him. Right now, Flick stressed, he is going through a wonderful spell.

Then there was the first goal, when Dani Olmo almost scored without touching the ball. Flick believes the Spanish midfielder deliberately let it run, having decided to play the move that way, a sign of his intelligence and his ability to read situations.

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Next up is Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, and Flick refused to treat the win over Deportivo La Coruña as any guarantee of further success. The match will start at 0-0, he stressed, against a strong team led by Diego Simeone, whom he described as a wonderful coach.

His respect for Simeone runs deep. Flick called it incredible that he has spent so many years coaching Atletico while keeping the hunger and passion to dedicate himself to the team, though he acknowledged that dealing with him and facing his side is never easy.

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With a match every three days, Flick described this week as extremely important. Still, he held firm to his principle of focusing only on the next game before moving on to the one after, and said he hoped the players weren't tired of hearing that message.

Barcelona lead Atletico Madrid by four points, he pointed out, but the 14th round is still very early, with 24 matches left and plenty of points to be won. The road to the title remains long. The win over Deportivo, he stressed, must be just one step on a journey that still demands a great deal of work and focus.