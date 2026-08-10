Ansu Fati, the former Barcelona player Monaco signed permanently this summer for 11 million euros, was at Anfield on Sunday for the friendly between Liverpool and Monaco. But Filipe Luís, the current coach of the Principality's side, left him out of the squad.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Ansu Fati (23), Pogba (33) and Folarin Balogun (25) were all at Anfield, but only to do some running before Liverpool faced Monaco.

Filipe Luís wants to take extreme caution with Ansu Fati to protect him from potential injuries. The Monaco coach wants the forward, who suffered muscular pain at the start of pre-season, to reach his peak physical fitness gradually.

The upshot: Ansu Fati has not played a single minute in Monaco's friendlies so far.

Filipe Luís said the former Barcelona player is following an individual training programme.

Monaco want to have Ansu Fati ready to feature against Le Havre in their opening match of the 2026-2027 French league season. He scored 12 goals for the team last term, 11 in the league and one in the UEFA Champions League.